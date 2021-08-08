Joel Osteen's net worth, age, children, wife, messages, mansion, salary, latest

Joel Osteen has been tagged as a prosperity preacher for years. He received a backlash for having a Sunday Service partnership with Kanye West. Regardless of how some people perceive him, those who believe the televangelist is a true servant of God find his sermons spiritually nourishing. What is Joel Osteen's net worth?

The preacher was never interested in becoming a preacher or taking over the family church until his dad passed away. Photo: @Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Joel Osteen's latest weekly sermons attract more than 14 million viewers. Meanwhile, over 60 million people worldwide watch him on digital platforms. The preacher does not equate prosperity to money and avoids political and LGBTQ topics. He believes Christianity should offer people the happiest life possible.

Joel Osteen's profile summary

Full name: Joel Scott Osteen

Joel Scott Osteen Date of birth: 5th March 1963

5th March 1963 Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Pisces Age: 58 years

58 years Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Hometown: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA High school: Humble High School

Humble High School University: Oral Roberts University

Oral Roberts University Career: Televangelist and author

Televangelist and author Religion: Christian

Christian Church: Lakewood Church

Lakewood Church Ministry: Joel Osteen Ministries

Joel Osteen Ministries Type of ministry: Non-denominational

Non-denominational Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Father: John Hillery Osteen

John Hillery Osteen Mother: Dolores "Dodie" Pilgrim

Dolores "Dodie" Pilgrim Siblings: 5

5 Sexual Orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Victoria Osteen

Victoria Osteen Children: 2

2 Height: 5 Feet 9 Inches

5 Feet 9 Inches Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Instagram page: joelosteen

joelosteen Facebook page: Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen Twitter account: @JoelOsteen

@JoelOsteen Radio: SiriusXM 128

SiriusXM 128 YouTube channel: Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen Podcast: #JoelOsteenPodcast

#JoelOsteenPodcast Website: Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen's biography

The televangelist was born and raised in Houston, Texas, USA, by John Hillery Osteen (father) and Dolores "Dodie" Pilgrim (mother). He attended Houston high school but was too shy to go to prom. Joel Osteen's age is 58 years since his birthday is 5th March 1963. He graduated from Oral Roberts University.

Joel Osteen's mother occasionally ministers in the church. Meanwhile, his father died eleven days after Scott's first sermon at the family church. Photo: @JoelOsteen

Source: Getty Images

Joel Osteen's family

The preacher's grandparents are Willis Jackson Osteen, a Southern Baptist minister, and Ellen Mae Leigh Brawner. Joel Osteen's father died of a heart attack on 23rd January 1999 at age 77.

Scott's siblings are Paul Kent, Lisa, Justin, April Simons, and Tamara. Paul is a vascular surgeon and medical missionary volunteering in Africa. Meanwhile, Lisa is one of Lakewood Church's ministers.

Joel Osteen's wife, Victoria, is a Houston native whose father worked at a local church. Victoria accompanied him on mission trips and later joined Scott and his dad on global evangelical tours. The couple got married in 1987 and have two children, Jonathan and Alexandra.

Joel Osteen's house

Scot's mansion is in River Oaks, Tanglewood, Houston.

Joel Osteen's net worth is $100 million. Before becoming a preacher, his former job paid him enough to afford a $10.5 million home in a wealthy suburb. Scot's mansion is in River Oaks, Tanglewood, Houston. Meanwhile, his wife owns a $2.9 million estate in Tanglewood.

Scott met his wife, Victoria, at his father's jewellery store. Photo: @JoelOsteen

Source: Facebook

The televangelist's career life

Scott's father started preaching at age 17 under Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). He later established The Oasis of Love in a Troubled World (now Lakewood Church) in Houston, Texas, in 1959.

After graduating, Scott started a TV ministry for his father's church. His family was surprised since he had never shown interest in Lakewood's church activities.

Hillery was uncomfortable with the idea. Televangelists like Jimmy Swaggart were swindling and brainwashing people at the time. Hillery later supported his son but never requested donations on TV.

Scott produced and aired the church's Sunday services on Houston-based TV for 15 years. They moved to the Family Channel while Scott went to India to do charity and evangelism with his father.

Joel Osteen's children, Jonathan and Alexandra, are active in the church. Photo: @Victoriaosteenspage

Source: Facebook

John's heart disease and kidney failure worsened in 1999. Scott took over the church's leadership and reprogrammed. He allowed people to flow with the Holy Ghost.

Scott established free financial counselling and never indoctrinated people. When Lakewood church became the fastest-growing church in the US, TBN, USA, ABC Family, and BET started airing his sermons.

Joel Osteen's books

Scott travelled to major US cities to preach. He published Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential in 2004. It was the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history. The preacher has written more books, including:

Next Level Thinking

Become a Better You

The Power of Favour

His daughter, Alexandra, has a gospel music band that performs on social media and in church. Photo: @JoelOsteen

Source: Facebook

In 2005, Lakewood Church used more than $90 million to buy and renovate the Compaq Center into a 16,000-seat church. The church receives around 45,000 weekly adult attendees and earns $60 million per year.

The IRS exempts Joel Osteen's church from tax and does not scrutinize its revenue. What is Joel Osteen's salary? The church does not pay him, but Scott earns $55 million annually from his books and motivational speaking.

The preacher's scandals

The public criticized his church for closing its doors to the Hurricane Harvey victims, yet the building was not flooded. Scott promised to accommodate them once other refugee centres were full.

Scott's YouTube views skyrocketed when Kanye West talked about his problems on the Lakewood church's pulpit. They also planned a joint church service with the rapper's choir on the 2020's New Year's Eve.

The couple was financially stable even before Scott became a preacher. Photo: @JoelOsteen

Source: Facebook

Joel Osteen's live service

Check out the preacher's quotes online or watch his live Sunday service on these platforms:

Lakewood Church welcomes people of all races and social backgrounds. Joel Osteen's net worth comes from his other revenue generation activities. He does not earn a salary from his church.

