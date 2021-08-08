Joel Osteen's net worth, age, children, wife, messages, mansion, salary, latest
Joel Osteen has been tagged as a prosperity preacher for years. He received a backlash for having a Sunday Service partnership with Kanye West. Regardless of how some people perceive him, those who believe the televangelist is a true servant of God find his sermons spiritually nourishing. What is Joel Osteen's net worth?
Joel Osteen's latest weekly sermons attract more than 14 million viewers. Meanwhile, over 60 million people worldwide watch him on digital platforms. The preacher does not equate prosperity to money and avoids political and LGBTQ topics. He believes Christianity should offer people the happiest life possible.
Joel Osteen's profile summary
- Full name: Joel Scott Osteen
- Date of birth: 5th March 1963
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Age: 58 years
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Hometown: Houston, Texas, USA
- High school: Humble High School
- University: Oral Roberts University
- Career: Televangelist and author
- Religion: Christian
- Church: Lakewood Church
- Ministry: Joel Osteen Ministries
- Type of ministry: Non-denominational
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Father: John Hillery Osteen
- Mother: Dolores "Dodie" Pilgrim
- Siblings: 5
- Sexual Orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Victoria Osteen
- Children: 2
- Height: 5 Feet 9 Inches
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Net worth: $100 million
- Instagram page: joelosteen
- Facebook page: Joel Osteen
- Twitter account: @JoelOsteen
- Radio: SiriusXM 128
- YouTube channel: Joel Osteen
- Podcast: #JoelOsteenPodcast
- Website: Joel Osteen
Joel Osteen's biography
The televangelist was born and raised in Houston, Texas, USA, by John Hillery Osteen (father) and Dolores "Dodie" Pilgrim (mother). He attended Houston high school but was too shy to go to prom. Joel Osteen's age is 58 years since his birthday is 5th March 1963. He graduated from Oral Roberts University.
Joel Osteen's family
The preacher's grandparents are Willis Jackson Osteen, a Southern Baptist minister, and Ellen Mae Leigh Brawner. Joel Osteen's father died of a heart attack on 23rd January 1999 at age 77.
Scott's siblings are Paul Kent, Lisa, Justin, April Simons, and Tamara. Paul is a vascular surgeon and medical missionary volunteering in Africa. Meanwhile, Lisa is one of Lakewood Church's ministers.
Joel Osteen's wife, Victoria, is a Houston native whose father worked at a local church. Victoria accompanied him on mission trips and later joined Scott and his dad on global evangelical tours. The couple got married in 1987 and have two children, Jonathan and Alexandra.
Joel Osteen's house
Scot's mansion is in River Oaks, Tanglewood, Houston.
Joel Osteen's net worth is $100 million. Before becoming a preacher, his former job paid him enough to afford a $10.5 million home in a wealthy suburb. Scot's mansion is in River Oaks, Tanglewood, Houston. Meanwhile, his wife owns a $2.9 million estate in Tanglewood.
The televangelist's career life
Scott's father started preaching at age 17 under Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). He later established The Oasis of Love in a Troubled World (now Lakewood Church) in Houston, Texas, in 1959.
After graduating, Scott started a TV ministry for his father's church. His family was surprised since he had never shown interest in Lakewood's church activities.
Hillery was uncomfortable with the idea. Televangelists like Jimmy Swaggart were swindling and brainwashing people at the time. Hillery later supported his son but never requested donations on TV.
Scott produced and aired the church's Sunday services on Houston-based TV for 15 years. They moved to the Family Channel while Scott went to India to do charity and evangelism with his father.
John's heart disease and kidney failure worsened in 1999. Scott took over the church's leadership and reprogrammed. He allowed people to flow with the Holy Ghost.
Scott established free financial counselling and never indoctrinated people. When Lakewood church became the fastest-growing church in the US, TBN, USA, ABC Family, and BET started airing his sermons.
Joel Osteen's books
Scott travelled to major US cities to preach. He published Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential in 2004. It was the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history. The preacher has written more books, including:
- Next Level Thinking
- Become a Better You
- The Power of Favour
In 2005, Lakewood Church used more than $90 million to buy and renovate the Compaq Center into a 16,000-seat church. The church receives around 45,000 weekly adult attendees and earns $60 million per year.
The IRS exempts Joel Osteen's church from tax and does not scrutinize its revenue. What is Joel Osteen's salary? The church does not pay him, but Scott earns $55 million annually from his books and motivational speaking.
The preacher's scandals
The public criticized his church for closing its doors to the Hurricane Harvey victims, yet the building was not flooded. Scott promised to accommodate them once other refugee centres were full.
Scott's YouTube views skyrocketed when Kanye West talked about his problems on the Lakewood church's pulpit. They also planned a joint church service with the rapper's choir on the 2020's New Year's Eve.
Joel Osteen's live service
Check out the preacher's quotes online or watch his live Sunday service on these platforms:
- Joel Osteen's YouTube channel
- Joel Osteen's Facebook Live
- Joel Osteen's website
- The Lakewood's church website
- SiriusXM 128 (Joel Osteen's radio)
- Joel Osteen's podcast
- TBN Africa (DStv Channel 343)
- Daystar TV (DStv Channel 342)
Lakewood Church welcomes people of all races and social backgrounds. Joel Osteen's net worth comes from his other revenue generation activities. He does not earn a salary from his church.
