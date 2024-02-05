The assault case against Jub Jub has been pushed back again

This after the Uyajola 9/9 presenter made a brief appearance in court, and his supporters were glad to see him

Jub Jub is expected to return to court soon as his team has reviewed the documents they've received

The assault case against Jub Jub has been pushed back again.

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub's case has been postponed - again. The rapper/ presenter made an appearance in court to face multiple charges of assault however, the matter was pushed back to March 2024 to allow Jub Jub's legal team to review their documents.

Jub Jub assault case postponed

After having his case postponed in late 2023, Jub Jub has again been turned back on Monday, 5 February 2023, this time, so his legal team could review court-provided documents.

According to Sunday World, the case has been pushed to 12 March 2023. Jub Jub is facing multiple counts of assault, attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper shared a bible scripture on the day of his court appearance:

This is what fans had to say:

hlobisile.zulu_ was relieved:

"Glad you are okay."

official_liopelo_maphathe encouraged Jub Jub:

"God is with you, my brother."

thiselton_ngq was inspired:

"Your faith is inspiring. May you find comfort and resilience as you navigate through these difficult times."

sisi_nhleks said:

"All the forces of darkness cannot stop what God has ordained for you."

hermajestyqueentee wrote:

"Good to see that you're alright. We miss you; Sundays are not the same."

Jub Jub opens up about assault charges

In the final episode of Unfollowed, Jub Jub sat down with Thembekile Mrototo to discuss his fall from grace and his attempt at regaining his glory.

They touched on the Ndikhokhele hitmaker's time in prison and his mounting cases, which he refused to discuss but instead spoke against sexual assault:

"I know who I am and I know what I stand for. I have three beautiful sisters that I know that if anybody laid a hand on them, I would not wait for the justice system."

Jub Jub threatens local store

In more Jub Jub updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper/ presenter's rant about his experience with a local store, and netizens were amused:

SdizoRSA said:

"Lol, just because he disrespects black people, does not mean white people will take him seriously."

Jub Jub opened up in a cryptic message, throwing shade at the store, going as far as threatening to have its branches closed down.

