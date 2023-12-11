TV host and rapper Jub Jub's sexual assault and attempted murder case was postponed to 5 February 2024

He made a recent court appearance on 11 December at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court

Jub Jub handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station this year and was granted R10 000 bail

Jub Jub faces 13 charges, including that of sexual assault, kidnapping and abuse.

Following his recent court appearance, TV host and rapper Jub Jub's sexual assault and attempted murder case has been postponed to 2024.

Jub Jub appears at JHB magistrate's court

The Uyajola 9/9 appeared in court on 11 December at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

This year, Jub Jub handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station after a warrant of his arrest had been issued. He was then granted R10 000 bail.

According to reports, Jub Jub will return to court on 5 February 2024.

Jub Jub faces 13 charges

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker faces a total of 13 charges. These charges, which four women opened, include sexual assault, assault to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping, among others.

According to Sunday World, his legal team reacted to the postponement, saying, “Something is not adding up”.

They also argued why the alleged victims waited 10 years to act on this if their lives were in any danger.

Jub Jub speaks on GBV on Unfollowed

The TV personality was a guest on Showmax's Unfollowed, where he spoke about gender-based violence and what he would do if it happened to any of his family members.

“If you know that somebody was r*ped, if somebody has r*ped my family member, I’m telling you now, I would not wait for the justice system. I know what I would do."

More legal woes for Jub Jub

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jub Jub continues to be in a sticky situation with the law.

His court case was postponed to December 2023, and he is facing arrest should he fail to appear in court.

Mzansi weighed in on Jub Jub's charges and gave their thoughts on the Uyajola 9/9 presenter's fate.

