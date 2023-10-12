Thembekile Mrototo has had Mzansi sitting at the edge of their seats with Unfollowed

The show has sadly come to an end and fans showed it love by praising Thembekile's journalistic skills

Meanwhile, other viewers are convinced that the host is biased and seldom emotional

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Viewers gave their thoughts about 'Unfollowed' where some showered it with praise while others accused host Thembekile Mrototo of being biased. Images: thembimrototo, showmaxonline

Source: Instagram

Viewers have been thoroughly entertained by Unfollowed over the past few months as host Thembekile Mrototo brought cancelled a-listers to tell their stories. Having hosted the likes of Tol Azz Mo and most recently, Jub Jub, Thembekile bid farewell as the show came to an end.

Mzansi showed love to the show and praised Thembekile, while others critiqued him and called him out for being biased.

Mzansi weighs in on Unfollowed

Over the past few months, Unfollowed has kept viewers entertained with all the spilt tea and fans have to now say goodbye.

PAY ATTENTION:

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the show as well as the host, Thembekile Mrototo, who has hosted a slew of celebrities who faced cancellation for several reasons:

tshidi_dimpane said:

"I'm glad someone said it."

ncgwele responded:

"The goat!"

AbiodunRaphiat

"I'm not SAn but I love the way he asks questions on #Unfollowed, not scripted and so professional, am proud of him!"

On the other hand, some viewers weren't entirely impressed with the show or its host:

Tems_Eland said:

"He is very biased. Not a good interviewer at all. He fights with the guests instead of interviewing them."

AlCapone_716 responded:

"He held it down 9/9. But in all honesty, he really wasted his intelligence, time, energy and breath with uMihlali. I'm sorry for being honest, but that interview was sh*t after her stupid yawn."

dontevendontdo commented:

"He is biased and interviewing the wrong people for likes."

Unfollowed baffles Mzansi with Mihlali Ndamase feature

In the seventh episode of Unfollowed, Thembekile Mrototo welcomed Mihlali Ndamase, who spoke about her influence, career and highly-publicised relationship.

Out of all the eight people who appeared on the show, Mihlali was the only one who was never a victim of cancel culture, and her appearance puzzled many viewers:

Am_Blujay posted:

"I don't understand why Mihlali is on #Unfollowed."

lungiletsukulu added:

"They probably ran out of people to interview because it was unnecessary."

kaonebabe said:

"Oh I know I'm not watching this cringe episode!"

Lobeko_Kenanao responded:

"She thought she was talking to one of her stans."

Sneh_WithChild commented:

"Big fail. She gave us zilch. Shoulda just stayed home with her drunk-in-love boyfriend."

Mihlali lives it up in Egypt

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's recent trip to Egypt, where she served looks with some sizzling photos.

The influencer has been sharing glimpses of her trip with her online community and fans can't get enough of her. She recently jetted off to Zanzibar from Egypt to keep her vacation going and followers were in awe of her vacay snaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News