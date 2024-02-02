Jub Jub threw some shade at a local store in a cryptic social media post

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter posted a message threatening to have the chain stores closed down

But his rant didn't land well when Mzansi started roasting him for being overly dramatic

Mzansi threw shade at Jub Jub for attempting to have Woolworths closed down. Images: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Eish, not Jub Jub catching strays after trying to throw shade at a local store. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter attempted to drag the retailer in a cryptic social media message, threatening to have it closed down and was mercilessly dragged by netizens.

Jub Jub throws shade at local store

Our boy Jub Jub left social media confused after he posted a cryptic message dragging a local store.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial media personality shared a strange message calling out a popular retailer over an unknown incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Jupi went on to threaten the store, saying he would have all its branches closed down and proceeded to curse them out:

Twitter (X) user MDNnewss posted Jub Jub's rant:

Mzansi weighs in on Jub Jub's rant

Netizens dragged Jub Jub to hell and back for his rant, claiming that he was entitled:

SdizoRSA wrote:

"Lol, just because he disrespects black people, does not mean white people will take him seriously."

DeanVDub dragged:

"Main Character Syndrome."

The3YearOld said:

"Dude think he's powerful. Shame."

keketso_P speculated:

"Maybe it's Liqui Fruit."

MalumeRichie joked:

"Speak what? Jokes write themselves."

Bukiwe56897 dragged Jub Jub:

"Jub Jub can be the boss at Uyajola 9/9 but NOT at Woolworths!"

KingWarren80 said:

"This brother thinks he’s God."

RealXavier011 pointed out:

"Woolworths is bigger than him and he still has a pending case. Chance taker."

Mama_KGOTLI wrote:

"Jub Jub is forever arrogant, even off camera. I love his consistency!"

Aria4991 joked:

"He thinks he's Julius Malema."

Jub Jub compared to his son

In more Jub Jub updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a Christmas photo of Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo's son, Christian.

Social media users were stunned by how much the young man resembled his father:

frankforte4 said: "

That boy looks more than Jub Jub himself."

Source: Briefly News