The Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye recently pleaded for lighter bail conditions

The media personality appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court with two bodyguards and his two uncles

The Magistrate presiding over the matter, Betty Khumalo, said that the matter was remanded for his bail conditions to be relaxed on 25 April 2024

'Uyajola 9/9' star Jub Jub appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The media personality Jub Jub's legal woes are ongoing as the star recently appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court.

Jub Jub pleas for lighter bail conditions

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter's legal troubles seem to be far from over, as the star faces 13 charges which include rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

According to ZiMoja, Jub Jub pleaded with the Magistrate for lighter bail conditions as he handed over his passport to the authorities when he was granted bail of R10 000 last year in July.

Betty Khumalo, the Magistrate presiding over the matter, said Molemo's matter is remanded for his bail conditions.

She said:

"Mr. Maarohanye, your case has been adjourned to allow for the consideration of relaxing your bail conditions on April 25th. However, I have scheduled June 13th to await the decisions of the Director of Public Prosecutions."

In his previous appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, Jub Jub's defence attorney requested a postponement to submit a representation to the Director of Public Prosecutions, where the State Prosecutor Agnes Bezuidenhout didn't oppose the delay and stated that they are ready to proceed with the case.

She said:

"I have informed the defense that we have provided them with all the available information, and they have indicated their intention to request a further postponement. As the state, we do not oppose this request. However, it is important to note that the investigation into this matter was completed some time ago. The defense has also been provided with an annexure to the charges."

PAY ATTENTION:

