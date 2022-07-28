Tracey Boakye is getting married to fellow actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah, and she has flaunted the handsome groom on her Instagram page

The identity of Frank has long been shrouded in secrecy, but his identity has finally been revealed

Fans have expressed excitement over seeing the handsome man, and Briefly News has compiled some photos of the lucky man for readers

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye recently announced that she is getting married, and the announcement caused a frenzy on social media as folks expressed excitement over her getting hitched.

She decided to leave people in suspense for a while as she kept the groom's identity a secret, leaving folks eager to know who he is.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Source: tracey_boakye

Alas, Frank's identity has become public, and some new photos of him have surfaced. Briefly News has compiled five photos of the handsome groom.

1. Tracey and her boo were loved up as they enjoyed each other's company. They were all smiles as they glowed in their all-black attire.

2. Frank poses with his look-alike big brother. They smiled at the cameras and looked dapper in their fashionable apparel.

3. Frank and Tracey took the fans' breath away with this photo. The handsome man wore a fashionable sky blue suit and nice shades while his lady wore a pretty white lace dress.

4. Frank relaxed on a couch and gave an infectious smile as he enjoyed his holidays in Europe.

5. The gorgeous man showed off his enviable physique in this photo as he exposed his muscles in a sleeveless top he wore.

