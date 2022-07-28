The drama in the Mpiasane and Sithelo Shozi saga keeps on unearthing more information that's complicating the situation even more

Yesterday, Sbahle Mpisane left social media users divided after attacking her former friend Sithelo Shozi during a Twitter space hosted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Following Sbahle's explosive interview, audio where she tells Sithelo Shozi that she did not know about Tamia until she married Andile is making rounds on social media

Sbahle Mpisane is once again in the news after a recording was leaked, where she opened a can of worms about Tamia and Andile Mpisane's marriage. In the audio, the fitness fanatic claims that she did not know about Tamia and Andile until they got married.

Sbahle Mpisane pulled a shocker when she revealed that she didn't know about Tamia and Andile Mpisane until their wedding. @tamia_mpisane and @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

The audio comes just hours after Sbahle's attacks at Sithelo Shozi. The stunner topped Twitter trends after saying her former BFF Sithelo should have reported her brother Andile Mpisane when he assaulted her.

According to ZAlebs, Sbahle, who was checking up on Sithelo following Andile and Tamia's surprise wedding, said she didn't know Tamia prior to the wedding.

"Andile got married to someone I didn't know about, everything was a surprise, and I had no comfort to call you because I know that they listen to phone calls, but aside from everything, I just don't know where me and you stand."

Sbahle Mpisane, who was looking out for her friend, who is Andile's baby mama, asked about where their relationship stands. She asked:

"I just want to speak to you and also to know where you and I stand."

Social media users jumped to the streets to share their thoughts on the trending matter.

@AbulelaF said:

"Sbahle Mpisane didn’t know Tamia? Haibo kanti how long has Tamia and Andile been together. I would think as a sister she would know about her but it explains everything because even on the day of wedding she was in gym clothes not sure if she knew everything."

