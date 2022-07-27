DJ Maphorisa is not taking the allegations that he takes all the credit for Kabza De Small's work lightly

The Abalele hitmaker came under fire from social media users when Kabza revealed that he released his album without letting him know

Peeps accused Phori of stealing Kabza's work again, but the star hit back during an Instagram live, saying he also put in some work into the album

DJ Maphorisa has finally addressed the allegations that he exploits Kabza De Small. The hitmaker was dragged by social media users who accused him of taking credit for Kabza's work.

It all started when the Izolo hitmaker revealed that he named Kabza De Small's album under Scorpion Kings and released it without letting him know.

According to TimesLIVE, Phori broke his silence on the issue during an Instagram Live session. The top producer said he did not regret that decision because it shot them to the top. He said:

"You want to make the Scorpion Kings decision a bad idea. Yes, Kabza didn’t know anything about it, I decided that. That’s the best decision I made for my life, for the culture, for amapiano."

The Asibe Happy hitmaker went on to explain the work on the album took. He told peeps to give him the respect he deserves as one of the pioneers of Amapiano. Phori added:

"I worked on that album, I selected the artwork. I selected the tracks for the first album. This is my wave, the blueprint, they get it from me. You can’t compete with me, I’m the master."

