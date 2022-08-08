Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to express his concern about the country's rap music's fatal death

This comes after hip-hop rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest claimed that SA rappers are worried about Amapiano's dominance in the Mzansi music industry

Sizwe's followers flocked to his comments section to share their thoughts on what is causing the genre to struggle in adapting to trends

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sizwe Dhlomo has finally asked the burning question of what went wrong with rap music in Mzansi.

Sizwe Dhlomo says SA rap music used to be one of Mzansi's greatest music genres. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The heated debate over SA rap music has raged on for a long time, especially since Amapiano took over. Mzansi rappers have released less music, and some, such as Cassper Nyovest, have chosen to ride the addictive Amapiano wave.

Taking to Twitter, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo expressed concern about the genre showing signs of fatal death. On Twitter, he said the following:

"Rap was once great in this country! I wonder if guys understand what went wrong?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cassper Nyovest previously claimed that Amapiano was putting pressure on rappers. According to Nyovest, the only way to save the dying genre is for rappers to release more new music.

Cass shared the following on Twitter:

Sizwe's Twitter followers were more than willing to unpack what went wrong with the once popular SA music genre.

@MosesCrocodile said:

"A-Reece saved it (what was left it ) after Kwesta ngud no rapper was active like Reece and Nasty C"

@TreySa100 wrote:

"Well no offence but I feel like ever since the introduction of new young cats like Nasty,Reece,Shane, etc, the old cats felt the pressure, well obvious because most attention was going to the new kids on the block.. so with that said, instead of jelling with the new kids "

@AstroKay shared:

"Hip-hop is a competitive genre and that I understand, however, the negativity became just too toxic for me. Fans are also divided, so artists only ever get a fraction of the support they could get, had they been united. There are a lot of lessons to be learned, from Amapiano."

@TshepisoMoloi10 commented:

"I agree its that toxic beef. They chose sides. Stopped collabos. The two main instigators kept focused on the bag, not on the craft. When Amapiano came with fresh happy inclusive vibes why not ‍♂️personally I can't keep up with the younger rappers either, they seem like druggies."

@PontshoMasome added:

"Rap needs a long attention span. Especially those verses with complex metaphors that fly over peoples heads . We want catchy lyrics that you can dance to . That’s where Amapiano comes in . A fusion of kwaito and house "

Cassper Nyovest says SA rappers must produce new music instead of worrying about Amapiano’s popularity

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has recently found inspiration in everything around him. First, he said he got the inspiration for Fill Up 2022, and now he says Amapiano have inspired him to put out more rap music.

After Amapino took over not only in South Africa but internationally, other SA music genres have suffered greatly as the genre is the focal point now. One of the genres that people have ignored is hip hop. Seeing this as no weakness, hip-hop artist Cassper has urged rappers to release new music.

Despite Cassper's claims that rappers are extremely worried about Amapiano's dominance, AKA is unbothered about the popular sound.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News