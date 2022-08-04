Big Zulu has taken to social media to tease a new diss track and many encouraged the star to drop the new freestyle soon

The Mali Eningi rapper tagged his rapper friend Cassper Nyovest when he promised to trample on local rappers on the upcoming track

He shared that the song will be a follow up to his 2019 freestyle titled 100 Bars in which he low-key shaded Mzansi rap artists with saucy punchlines

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to tease a new song. The rapper shared that it's been a long time since he dropped a banging freestyle with hard bars.

Big Zulu teased another diss track and hus fans are here for it. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Tagging rapper Cassper Nyovest, Inkabi asked his fans, known as the Nkabi Nation, if he should drop the track or wait a little bit.

Taking to , Big Zulu shared that it's been a minute since a Mzansi rapper dropped a track that set tongues wagging in the hip-hop industry. Check out his post below:

The star dropped 100 Bars in 2019. The song was featured in his album, Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqhoshe. In the song, Big Zulu showed his creativity by playing with words, threw in some saucy punchlines and low-key dissed some local rap artists.

The star's fans urged their fave to drop the new freestyle and many agreed that no rapper is safe now that Big Zulu wants to drop a follow-up freestyle to the 2019 track.

Big Zulu sheds tears in clip after Riky Rick's passing

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The hip-hop star and the Nafukwa hitmaker gave South Africa a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the devastating news of Riky's death, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' passing. Riky he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a clip shared on the timeline, the sad rapper shared that he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end it all because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through the most in the hip-hop space.

