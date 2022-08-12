Nota Baloyi has the internet buzzing yet again with his outrageous statements, but this time, he role-played being a high-value man

Controversial media personality, Nota Baloyi said that he wanted people to see what he could offer women in his post, which has South Africans amused

South African netizens reacted to Nota Baloyi's Twitter post with endless jokes about his hilarious shirtless picture

Nota Baloyi decided to blow his own horn on Twitter. Music mogul Nota Baloyi tried to demonstrate that he is a high-value man who can also qualify as a blesser.

Nota Baloyi wanted to show that he has everything going for him with a post competing with blessers in South Africa. Image: Instagram/@lavidanota

Nota Baloyi listed his life achievements to prove that he is better than most high-earning men. To add icing to the cake, Nota Baloyi also shared a picture showing off what he has to offer body-wise.

Nota Baloyi's shirtless pic and blesser rant get dragged

Nota Baloyi had Twitter streets in shambles when he shared a picture of himself pretending to look down at someone without a shirt. The image from Nota came with a caption asking if other blessers look as good as he does. He wrote:

"Is the man that bought your bags 6-feet tall, young & handsome? Was he a baby genius that grew up to be a entertainment mogul? Did he retire at 31-years old to pursue other passions?"

Nota finishes his post by saying:

"Two can play at this game!".

Netizens reacted to Nota's thirst trap with hilarious commentary. Most people think that Nota is trying to recover from his breakup with his ex-wife Berita. People also dragged the picture Nota shared as a thirst trap.

"She's not coming back": SA not having Nota's latest harsh remarks to Berita

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi has struck again. He's coming for his ex-wife, singer/songwriter Berita, again.

Taking to Twitter, the controversial music executive said that Berita continues to ignore the significant problems her country faces.

Berita was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The country's general elections will take place in 2023, and Nota claims he is assisting her in raising funds to support the voter registration drive.

