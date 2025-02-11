A heartwarming moment of a Checkers 60 guy asking a lady to be his Valentine left many South Africans in awe

The TikTok video went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People loved the man's grand gesture as they flocked to the comments section to gush over them

In a heartwarming and light-hearted moment, a Checkers 60 gent caught the attention of Mzansi peeps by asking a woman to be his Valentine with a touching proposal.

A Checkers 60 man asked his woman to be his Valentine with a sweet gesture in a TikTok video. Image: @zaydels

Source: TikTok

Checkers 60 gent asks woman to be his Valentine

The charming and brave gesture has sparked a wave of admiration and smiles across the country, with many expressing their support for the gentleman’s bold move.

In the video shared by the woman herself under the social media handle @zaydels the gent stopped by at his bae's workplace in his work uniform with a packet of Lays, Oreo ice cream with his phone in his hands. His phone was written the following:

"Will you be my Valentine?"

The gent's gesture left the young lady speechless and the TikTok video became a massive hit on TikTok generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few a day of its publication.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the couple

South Africans loved the video as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple's adorable moment.

Andreahendricks93 said:

"May this kinda love locate me."

Nicole Hendricks added:

"So cute. So romantic."

Pokkels22 expressed:

"A good example van as jy wil kan jy."

Megan wrote:

"It's literally that simple."

Https.caityx777 commented:

"If he wanted to, he would."

Hendrika replied:

"This is so sweet."

A lady was surprised by her taxi driver bae in a TikTok video, which left many people in Mzansi in awe. A man has warmed the hearts of many people across the country over his grand gesture to his bae.

