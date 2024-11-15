The South African radio personality LootLOve recently debuted her new Summer hairstyle

The picture of LootLove showing off her new look was posted by the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's new look

LootLove debuted her new summer look. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African radio personality LootLove is getting ready for summer by changing her appearance for the festive season.

LootLove debuts her new summer look

Metro FM radio personality LootLove, whose real name is Luthando Sosha, made headlines on social media when she debuted her new summer look.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture revealing LootLove's new hairstyle on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"LootLove debuts her new look."

See the picture below:

Netizens react to LootLove's new debuted look

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the picture of LootLove's new look, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@MaKoopano said:

"My favourite girl, short hair looks very good on her."

@vusi_mygy complimented LootLove:

"My favourite, I love her nkosi."

@afiba_m commented:

"I want her to be the happiest person alive - there’s something so admirable about her."

@MAFEDITS7 responded:

"Changing looks from time to time....That's the one REASON I love about her."

@PreciousShange responded:

"New look looks like the old look."

@MthembuXei mentioned:

"She looks like Toya Delazy esagrand."

@VuyaniSupaMega replied:

"She's always been beautiful."

@SteezeRare commented:

"Pretty girl! It's so unfortunate how failed rapper Reason wasted her time in her prime."

@Magleesta complimented:

"She is so beautiful, I'm so jealous. I'm already fighting the spirit that's telling me to cut mine."

Who is LootLove

Luthando Shasho is an embodiment of talent. She was spotlighted in South Africa's entertainment industry due to her presenting skills and passion for fashion.

Her face is one of the few that many entertainment lovers are never tired of watching on big screens. Luthando has appeared in numerous South African magazines, such as True Love, ElleSA Magazine, Bona, and others.

