LootLove decided it was time to spice things up a little so she went to her people and got a lit makeover

Sharing her new look on social media, LootLove turned up the heat, showing off her boujee weave and beat face

Fans had to take a minute to catch their breath before letting LootLove know what an absolute bush fire she is

LootLove is getting ready for the festivities and she is bringing the heat. Sis got a makeover and is looking 50 shades of fine!

LootLove got a makeover that has fans falling over their feet. She looks absolutely gorgeous.

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media with a snap of her new look, LootLove made it known that she is not here to play games, she be slaying. LootLove got herself a long weave and a beat face.

Ooooooh, gurl, you a flame!

LootLove posted:

Fans could not help but stop and stare, LootLOve is a full godsend and they are here for what she is serving. Wiping the drool from their faces, fans took to the comment section to let LootLove know that she is an entire buffet!

@Tzee1world let LootLove know that this is too much for the morning, give a guy a chance to wake up:

“There is NO REASON to be this beautiful so early in the morning.”

@TJ_Mhlongo is living for this look:

“OK now we see you like a heater I tell you stove siku 100 u look proper sisi enjoy your day.”

@RollsR_Savage was roasted:

@Ronewa_Mathephe has peeps busting:

@Official_Monawa started rounding up the cows to pay lobola, lol:

LootLove radiates gratitude as she bags major gig

South African television and radio personality Luthando LootLove Shosha bagged the biggest deal of her career and she feels extremely blessed, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, LootLove made the big announcement, letting fans know that she has joined the African Now Radio fam!

“Love Love’s!! ❤️ I am beyond elated to announce that I am the new host of Africa Now Radio on @applemusic. Africa Now Radio with LootLove *screams* Debuts this Sunday (June 13) at 2pm Lagos/London / 3pm Johannesburg/Paris / 6am LA / 9am NYC on Apple Music 1. Listen live or anytime on-demand at apple.co/_AfricaNow *okay! I’m going to go cry now* ”

Source: Briefly.co.za