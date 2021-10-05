Prince Kaybee has come to terms with the fact that everything he does or says is going to be judged hard

Kaybee made it known that he believes it was the nude snap that set people off and he has just accepted it

Fans let Kaybee know that they have got his back and that he shouldn’t worry about what the haters say

Prince Kaybee feels that peeps have had it out for him ever since his nude dropped, and he’s made peace with it.

DJ Prince Kaybee says he's been struggling to bounce back since his genitals were maliciously splattered on social media. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Responding to a fan letting Kaybee know he’s going to get shaded, Kaybee let the fan know that he expects nothing less these days, reported TimesLIVE. Our guy is constantly being criticized and he knows it.

Kaybee posted:

“Some people have canceled me since that Dick pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection, no matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack.”

Seeing Kaybee’s proclamation, peeps took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Fans let Kaybee know that people are going to talk no matter what and that he should just keep doing what he is doing despite it.

Take a look at some of the comments made:

@SangoMnyany shed a tear for Kaybee:

“Eish that's sad bro!”

@NathanAuala gave some sound advice:

“Keep doing you my guy! The positive & sincere energy & appreciation from your fans will outweigh the judges and their negativity. Bottom line, you'll stay winning.”

@MolefeNthati made it known:

“No one is perfect so let them attack...but just be prepared always think positive.”

@Terminator_ZA told is how it is:

@BMrrrrrrrr missed this one lol:

