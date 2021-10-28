Lebo Sekgobela has taken on an acting role that is set in a place that will feel like familiar territory to the renowned gospel singer

The role will be the gospel artist's acting debut and as much as she was nervous about taking it on, she is excited to have done it

Lebo will be starring in a new drama series called Grace that will have a focus on the church, which makes it easy for her

Lebo Sekgobela has put on a different hat for her next gig as she surprises fans (and herself) with her acting skills. The singer recently landed a lead role in a drama series that serves as her breakthrough acting gig.

Gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela has ventured into acting.

Source: Instagram

Lebo was approached by the producers of the show to offer her a role in the drama series. Daily Sun reports that the Lion of Judah singer was reluctant to take on the job because she had no acting experience. But after a little convincing some online classes, the gospel singer was ready for action.

When speaking about venturing into acting for the first time, she said:

" I have never acted before. All I know is music. But they told me I would attend acting classes because they wanted someone like me for the role. I was scared and nervous."

Grace will have a heavy focus on Christianity and family. Lebo will be playing the character of Ruth, Grace's mother. The singer is extremely excited to show Mzansi her newly developed skill on the RITEVAC TV show.

Lebo Sekgobela announces the sudden passing of her dear mother

Multi-award winning gospel star Lebo Sekgobela has sadly lost her mother. Losing a parent is one of the hardest things anyone can go through in life, especially when they were your best friend.

Briefly News learnt that Lebo’s mother Busani Mirriam Sekgobela has passed away, leaving a gaping hole in her heart. It has been a heavy weekend in Mzansi with so many amazing souls passing on, and condolences are being spread far and wide.

Taking to social media to share the heartbreaking news, Lebo expressed how yesterday was the hardest moment of her life. Being a woman of God, Lebo trust that her mother is in safe hands, however, this does not make the pain that she is feeling any lighter.

May her beautiful soul rest in peace and pray the Sekgobela family find peace.

“The Matriarch has fallen. Rest in peace my mother in love, Mrs Busane Mirriam Sekgobela ”

