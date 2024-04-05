Blippi's net worth: How rich is Stevin John in 2024?

Blippi, whose real name is Stevin W. John, is an American children’s entertainer best known for his content on Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Peacock and Max (formerly HBO). His videos primarily encompass teaching kids numbers, colours, shapes, letters, alphabets and other children-related content. Thanks to his childlike, energetic, and curious persona, John ranks among the wealthiest content creators. So, what is Blippi's net worth?

Since 2014, Blippi has been entertaining kids below five years old. Many children resonate with him because of his signature attire: orange glasses, braces, a bow tie, blue-grey skinny trousers, a blue shirt, and blue and orange accessories.

This has, in turn, racked Stevin millions of views on his YouTube channel and subsequently translated to his bank account. This article uncovers Blippi's earnings and investment projects.

Blippi's profile summary

Full name Stevin W. John Famous as Steezy Grossman, Blippi Gender Male Date of birth 27 May 1988 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Ellensburg, Washington, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Alyssa Ingham Children Lochlan David John Mother Nancy John Profession Children’s entertainer, YouTube star, actor, former Airforce serviceman Years active 2014-present Net worth $16 million Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube Website

How old is Blippi?

Blippi (aged 35 as of 2024) was born on 27 May 1988 in Ellensburg, Washington, USA. According to Capitalism, he grew up surrounded by cows, horses and tractors. Stevin wished to be a limousine driver and fighter pilot as a child.

What is Blippi’s net worth in 2024?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Stevin John’s net worth to be $16 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 10-year career as a children’s entertainer.

In addition, Grossman has been involved in various business ventures, including merchandise sales and real estate investments.

Blippi’s net worth trend

Over the years, John’s wealth has increased significantly, a testament to his natural talent, determination and dedication. Below is a breakdown of his net worth since 2018 as per CAknowledge:

Year Net worth 2018 $470,000 2019 $1 million 2020 $3 million 2021 $6 million 2022 $9 million 2023 $15 million 2024 $16 million

How does Blippi make his money?

Even though Stevin has multiple income sources, his story goes beyond wealth making; it is a narrative of passion meeting opportunity. Here are some of the entertainer’s revenue-generating channels that contribute to his financial portfolio.

Military career

In 2006, John joined the United States Air Force on active duty to fulfil his aviation dream. He served as a loadmaster on the C-17 Globemaster army transport airship at the 4th Airlift Squadron in Washington.

Some of Blippi’s other responsibilities included performing calculations and planning cargo locations to ensure the plane was gravitationally centred during flight. He completed his Air Force service after two years in 2008.

YouTube, Hulu and Amazon

Blippi made his YouTube debut on 27 January 2014 after he witnessed his then-two-year-old nephew viewing low-quality videos on the platform. In 2020, he was one of the world’s highest-paid YouTubers, with an alleged earning of $17 million.

According to Finty, John’s YouTube channel attracts 6,000 new subscribers daily. So, what is Blippi’s YouTube income? The entertainer reportedly bags $25,000 daily, approximately $9 million yearly, from his YouTube endeavours.

His other YouTube channel, Blippi Toys, boasts 11.6 million subscribers at the time of writing. Stevin’s videos on Amazon cost around $1.99 per episode or $59.99 for the entire season.

You can stream his content on Hulu by subscribing to the video streaming platform at $5.99 or opt for any premium subscription services ranging from $7 to $76.

Did Stevin John sell Blippi? On 31 July 2020, Moonbug Entertainment purchased Blippi as a brand and dubbed the show in Spanish, Italian and German.

Later, in January 2022, Netflix acquired the streaming licence from Blippi. In October 2022, Moonbug partnered with Virgin Media to expand the show to the UK.

Online courses

Online courses are amongst Blippi’s major income generators. Amazon Kids and Moonbug Entertainment have collaborated with him to create an episodic series called Blippi’s Treehouse that educates young kids.

Merchandise and tours

John sells a variety of action figures, 19-inch-tall dolls and multiple versions of his signature hat and bow tie for kids. His items are priced from $3.99 to $19.99 and are sold at stores like Walmart and Amazon.

Blippi’s house

The entertainer owns a 4,100-square-foot house in Toluca Lake community in Los Angeles. He allegedly bought the property for $2.8 million after it was listed with Moran Boormad-Shumeli at Coldwell Banker Realty.

The five-bedroom house features modern amenities and is fortified by a sophisticated security system. In addition, John bought a 4,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style property in the southwestern tip of Sin City, Las Vegas, in 2018 for $650,000.

The house includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms. After purchasing the Toluca Lake estate, he listed the property for $700,000.

Blippi’s cars

Stevin’s taste for speed and style is reflected in the luxurious rides he owns. Here is a summary of his car collection per MoneyMade:

Audi A6

Lexus GX

Lamborghini Urus

Porsche Cayenne

Range Rover Sport

Jaguar F-PACE

Volvo XC40

Tesla Model X

Audi R8 V10 Plus

BMW X8

Blippi’s net worth mirrors his ability to carve a niche in the entertainment industry. As a content creator, he remains a compelling force, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of many kids worldwide.

