One viral video on TikTok of a loving dad taking part in his child's TikTok content creation was a hit

The TikTokker braided her hair with extensions and did a full face beat, but the instructions came from her father

Online users were huge fans of the video, and many commented begging for a face reveal of the humourous dad

One lady convinced her father to help her make a TikTok video. The tutorial included her dad by getting him to tell people what she is doing

A TikTokker got her dad to help her make a video for her followers. Image: @kehtelho

Source: TikTok

People were delighted by the father, who did his best to make the tutorial make sense. The clip received over 9 000 likes.

TikTok creator gets dad to help film tutorial

A woman on TikTok,@kehtelho introduced her audience to her dad with a funny video. In the clip, he does his best to describe what she was been doing.

First, the creator did mini twists with hairpiece added, which the father described correctly. When she did her make up the dad described eyeliner as cutex and noticed that most of her makeup is brown. Watch the video below:

Mzansi in tears over dad's instructions.

Netizens love to see kids collab with their parents. This dad had many amused, and they flooded the comments to praise him for being a good sport.

Ndlovukazi_mbuso commented:

"I love the voice over ya ka baba. You confused him with lip gloss, lip liner, lipstick."

Gcina Mahlangu commented:

"It's how everything is just "brown" to him. Too sweet."

lentiia commented:

"I lost it when he said eco vaseline,"

Danai commented:

"Water mud,"

Lebo commented:

"Your dad is the best. He beat the others 10 - 0, Love him,"

MissBTZ commented:

"I'll never not be jealous of people who have relationships with their fathers."

