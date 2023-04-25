A video of a young woman poking fun at her dance moves has gained a lot of traction on social media

The funny clip shows the lady showing off how she dances versus how she thinks she looks when she pulls some moves

Although netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the woman’s attempt, many could relate to the pain of not knowing how to dance

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many South Africans share a love for music and dance. However, not everyone is gifted when it comes to pulling some fire moves on the dance floor.

Mzansi peeps gave one vibey babe an A for effort after attempting to dance. Image: @michie_gang/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One vibey babe took to social media to post a video of herself attempting to dance versus what she thinks she looks like when a jam comes on.

In the video, she is seen moving along to an amapiano track but the movement of her body and limbs isn’t quite in tune with the rhythm.

In another clip alongside hers, is a video of three men dancing to the beat with great skill. According to @michie_gang that is what she thinks she looks like in her mind when dancing, which is a bit of a far stretch but we love her vibe anyway, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many South African netizens enjoyed her light-hearted content with several peeps expressing that they could relate to the young woman’s pain, as they too couldn’t dance.

bk commented:

“At least I’m not alone .”

Study With Mike said:

“As long as your mind is right, nobody can defeat you.”

Lu_Thando1738 replied:

“As long as your mind is in the right place sthandwa .”

Asanda Ngubo wrote:

“Mina nawe sizalwa umfazi oyedwa .”

Dayimani Siyabulela commented:

“You just gained a follower , please do it again outside .”

Ayanda Mtetwa reacted:

“Ngithi same .”

Nomazizi Phakamile said:

“Sikhala sibaningi .”

londiswakhumalo56 wrote:

“If "umoya wami uyavuma kodwa inyama ibuthakathaka" was a person .”

Video of Asian women slaying amapiano dance, Mzansi can't get enough

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that whoever thought that Amapiano was only for people from South Africa has not seen this video. The most recent TikTok uploaded by two Asian women is quickly becoming the standard for the genre.

There is no question in anyone's mind that these huns are Amapiano stars; with their silky smooth moves and ability to sing along with the songs, there is no room for dispute. Their routine was so good that the country had to stop and stare.

Watching the clip, you can't help but be amazed. The women dance better than most South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News