A now-viral video of a young man showing what he’d look like as a woman doing the rounds online

The footage which has over 340K views on TikTok, shows the man using a cool gender-swap filter

The result shows the gentleman turns into a beautiful woman, leaving several netizens mesmerised

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man proved to the internet that he would make a very beautiful woman.

A man turned himself into a hot babe on TikTok, leaving many peeps charmed. Image: @iam_seiko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, user @iam_seiko posted a video of himself as a gender swap filter went over his face, revealing a beautiful woman.

The final result had tongues wagging online as many netizens were taken aback by how beautiful iam_seiko could be as a woman.

He captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Aint no way. I'd propose to her!”

Many charmed and amused peeps flooded the TikTok post with cute and funny comments:

Mommyyyof.threee replied:

“Lol you look like you model that's a vibe I get lol .”

Betty Mbaire asked:

“Is she single?”

user5418169834100 wrote:

“She looks like Americas Next Top Model.”

✨️Cosmo's Princess✨️ commented:

“You better get on your zoom .”

Lady Jae replied:

“Well.”

DaviNyotaOfficial reacted:

“Bhaddie .”

Barrington Christoph said:

“That’s a “raise your standards“ .”

Thisisthedinolover wrote:

“Bro is beautiful.”

The video of a confident man rocking a tight metallic silver bodysuit has Mzansi in stitches

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that Who would have thought a Marvel Avenger would find its way into a South African kasi? Well, one Mzansi man decided to poke fun at that possibility by dressing up in a metallic one-piece bodysuit, on a mission to Lord knows where.

Taking to Twitter, social media user @kulanicool shared a 30-second clip of a grown man rocking a silver form-fitting leotard. He can be seen confidently walking up a road as the cameraman laughs hysterically at him and inquires where he got the outfit and how much it cost.

The man responds that he wants to cause a commotion just for fun. It seems he has done just that, as Mzansi users could not help but mock and laugh at the spectacle. Others even referred to him as SA’s very own Iron Man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News