A strange video showing a metal gate emitting water has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The now-viral clip shows water dispensing from the boundary at great pressure, leaving many netizens confused

While several peeps had their explanations for the odd occurrence, others blamed it on witchcraft

South Africans have a funny way of always managing to capture the strangest things on video.

South African netizens were left confused and uneasy after viewing a video of a gate spraying water. Image: @hlogikgohloane/TikTok

One such clip shared online, shows water spraying out of a gate metal gate in the middle of the night.

The footage was shared on TikTok by user @hlogikgohloane and has left some users dumbfounded at the odd sight. Others suspect witchcraft as a plausible explanation.

Check out the funny clip below:

Can a gate spray water?

There is denying that a gate spraying water is not something you see every day but judging by some of the comments on the post, some gates do indeed trap water inside them.

Check out the funny claims and conclusions below:

Jogayef commented:

“Show us the hosepipe you connected on another steel pipe .”

user8446378132935 replied:

“Hee banna what's going on here .”

ADVICE ❤ wrote:

“Why limpopo kanti .”

Bathembu Mdletyana said:

“Guys these gates trap water. there is no witchcraft or whatsoever.”

Onardt Dube responded:

“It’s not make sure.”

malindy @70 commented:

“Limpopo is where scientists are born .”

Quinton LA August said:

“Science of loying.”

Gwen Edith wrote:

“we have this gate at home and they trap rain water.”

Modern makoti washes tripe on her lawn using a hosepipe

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that tripe is a type of edible lining from the stomachs of various farm animals, usually cows, sheep, pigs and goats. Cleaning it can be quite a daunting task, however, one clever modern makoti has a unique strategy to deal with that - a hosepipe.

Twitter user, @thuso_thelejane shared a photo of a lady armed with a hosepipe as she sprayed some tripe placed on a black mat on her lawn.

Before cooking this type of meat, it is important to rinse and clean it with water, as this helps to remove any grit or impurities from the meat. This is often repeated until you are happy that the surface of the meat is clean.

