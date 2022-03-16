A video of a man confidently parading the streets in a metallic bodysuit has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The unbothered gent is seen walking up a road as the cameraman laughs hysterically at him and inquire where he got the outfit from

South African Twitter users have poked fun at the strange sight and even mocked the man by referring to him as Iron Man

Who would have thought a Marvel Avenger would find its way in a South African kasi? Well, one Mzansi man decided to poke fun at that possibility by dressing up in a metallic one-piece bodysuit, on a mission to Lord knows where.

A video of a guy sporting a form-fitting outfit had online users in hysterics of laughter. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Taking to Twitter, social media user @kulanicool shared a 30-second clip of a grown man rocking a silver form-fitting leotard. He can be seen confidently walking up a road as the cameraman laughs hysterically at him and inquires where he got the outfit and how much it cost.

The man responds that he wants to cause a commotion just for fun. It seems he has done just that, as Mzansi users could not help but mock and laugh at the spectacle. Others even referred to him as SA’s very own Iron Man.

Check out some of their comments on the post:

@mbuyiii_ replied:

“The guy laughing makes this 10x better.”

@Mbongenistormzy said:

“Yazi cishe ngathi uma thousand lo.”

@BestSiyaEver commented:

“Ingathi iGrootman iqoke icondom.”

@batman0843 reacted:

“It’s the laughing man. Yoh.”

@Albert11455013 asked:

“Mara was wrong with this guy?”

Stylish man rocks a dress

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that while it should be something completely normal and not even worth speaking about, a man wearing a dress has caused a big debate on Twitter where it was shared by an online user and parody account @Advobarryroux. "Madoda!" he captioned the snaps of the dress-wearing man.

Soon locals were in the comment section sharing their thoughts. Many of them bizarrely believed the man was wearing a dress as part of some cult. Others shared comments about men who have always worn dresses.

@Athi_Alchemist said:

"We have been wearing dresses for thousands of years."

