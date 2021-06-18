TKO: Man Karate Kicks His Opponent to the Floor, Mzansi Can’t Deal

A video of one very quick beatdown is making the rounds on social media as a karate champ knocks his opponent out in just a few seconds

The clip was shared online by Twitter user @kulanicool and has certainly caused a few heads to turn

Mzansi took to the comments section, commending the winner for his victory and criticising the loser for his lack of endurance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A short clip of two spunky boxers going head-to-head right here in Mzansi is making waves on social media. The victor's final karate kick left his opponent dazed and on the ground, certainly causing a few jaws to drop.

The short clip was shared by avid Twitter user @kulanicool.

This athlete has just secured an impressive win. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Our winner secures a karate kick

In the video, it seems the two competitors have just started going head-to-head. At first, our loser seems to be holding it down quite well, securing a few quick blows to the victor's mid-section.

However, our champ quickly realises this may be a match of agility and chooses not to go about it with brute force. Finding an opportunity, he jumps in the air before locking his opponent in a karate kick and pinning him to the floor.

Of course, the crowd goes wild as our victor celebrates and the loser has a bit of a hard time getting up.

Social media reactions

The short clip definitely stirred some interest in social media users, with many sharing similar clips of beat-downs in the comments section. Still, others criticised the lack of finesse on the part of the loser.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Signore_Prof said:

"The problem starts when you go in guns blazing in a bomb fight."

@malcolmt_k said:

"The kick... modimo waka."

@Muedinc said:

"Boxers will give you amnesia."

@RKholophe said:

"Not you guys, shearing videos of people getting moered..."

@QinisoTMagubane said:

"Is he still alive?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In more news about a few men at it in the ring, Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu and King Monada have definitely got Mzansi laughing with their latest Twitter antics. It appears #CelebrityBoxing match day has finally come to fruition.

The hilarious video

Taking to his social media account, @KingMonada shared the hilarious viral clip that's got Mzansi talking.

In the short video, King Monada arrives in true boxing style with an entourage of loyal followers. Hopping out of his ride, he then proceeds to the ring where Big Zulu appears to have been training and challenges the musician to a fight.

Social media reactions

The silly clip set social media on fire. Many users expressed feeling highly entertained by the video.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mox_McCoy said:

"This is more entertaining than South African music."

@Souphie11 said:

"The spinning punch, it doesn't get old. He's been practising it for this moment."

@ZwaneMbali said:

"More than anything, I really love your sense of humour King Monada."

@D0N__PABLO said:

"I see nothing but love here, not those other celebs who want to actually fight for real."

@NtuliManqoba said:

"You guys ,once you finish playing around I hope you will get into the studio, record a sizzling hot track before we get into spring season, INKABI meeting the King of Limpopo."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za