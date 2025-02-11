A local woman shared a video of her R12,000 grocery shopping for a family of three on social media

She did her bulk buying from Makro and gave netizens an idea of how many products she managed to get

The clip sparked discussions among South Africans in the comments section about food prices

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman showed her trip to the grocery store. Image: @_shokiiee

Source: TikTok

One woman went on social media to show netizens the amount of groceries she got from Makro.

Woman stocks up on grocery supplies

The lady showed her shopping list, mainly focussed on bulk items of non-perishables. She spent a whopping R12,000 on the supplies for her small family.

She loaded lots of items in the trolley, including pasta, cereals, tea, condiments, and cleaning products.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

I woman was recorded shopping at Makro. Image: @_shokiiee

Source: TikTok

Woman captures shopping experience

The video of her shopping trip was uploaded to her TikTok page, @_shokiiee. The content creator ensured that the one-and-a-half-minute clip conveyed the real shopping experience.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Thousands of TikTok users were amazed by the execution of her impressive shopping spree.

Have a look at some comments below:

@buhlec7 said:

"I wish I could buy groceries like this. 🥺 Even in December time kuyazifanela shem."

@Nisakair shared:

"Checkers hyper or Shoprite. I only go to Makro wen they have a sale. ☺️☺️"

@Pauline_B asked:

"How many people are at your house for all the food?"

@MamzoZondo mentioned:

"12 tau that is my grocery for 6 months."

@khunou_goitseone posted:

"Bulk buying is worth it. ❤️"

@user4427154071546 typed:

"Ai guys nina how much are you getting paid at your work place?"

@Nicia highlighted:

"Proof that life got very very expensive. 😳😳😳 R12k for all that, now I have no hope for the future.😂"

@MolokoTrish added:

"This is the best. Now you spend a month only buying perishables. Doing good momma."

3 Additional videos of grocery hauls

A varsity student living in res showed her grocery supplies worth R1,200 in a viral TikTok video.

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a woman flaunted her R7k groceries from Makro in a haul video shared on social media.

reported that a woman flaunted her R7k groceries from Makro in a haul video shared on social media. A mother spent big bucks on grocery produce, ts and the TikTok clip sparked chatter on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News