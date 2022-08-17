A clip of a man speaking about Vaseline rubbed a Mzansi TikToker the wrong way as he pronounced it all wrong

TikTok user @lutseketv roasted the man in a hilarious clip in which he aired his frustrations and had a good chuckle

The people of Mzansi were torn by the clip and took to the comment section to further rip the man’s pronunciation

One man dug himself a deep hole when he recorded a clip of himself speaking about Vaseline and said it all wrong. A Mzansi TikTok user came across the clip and could not look past it… so he shared it with the world, along with his disbelief.

A man got roasted by the people of Mzansi for pronouncing Vaseline wrong. Image: TikTok / @lutseketv

There is nothing more annoying than having to hear someone say a well-known word wrong. Vaseline is a Mzansi basic, so, when the man in the clip got it all wrong, it really rubbed our main man the wrong way, lol.

TikTok user @lutseketv was horrified by the way a man said Vaseline and just had to air his frustrations in a hilarious clip. The man pronounced it as “Vase Line” and it sent our guy on a tangent.

It’s the moment where he laughs at himself, for me!

Fellow Mzansi citizens chip in while laughing themselves stupid

Gahaha, this man was on fire! Mzansi peeps had a good laugh at the clip and then took to the comment section to further the rant that the TikToker had gone on. Zero chill was given.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@sibonileqwane said:

“VASELINA!! In fact VASLINA”

@Tamsyn Tobias said:

“It’s that "vissssek" at the end for me ”

@kate_dah_girl_03 said:

“it is called Vasilini in Africa my friend we don’t know that vase-line u talking about am even wondering if its food or an animal”

@Dipuo.Za said:

“I had to pause coz woow ”

@wendels65 said:

“Omw please help this guy you killing me”

