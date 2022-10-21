A man picked his wife at a church and caused a stir when her first wife popped up during the service

The activity that was done is not too common in congregations you see worldwide, making it interesting for Mzansi peeps

South Africans found the video quite amusing and joked around about attending the place to find their own spouses

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man picked up his wife at a church service and caused a stir when his first wife emerged from the audience.

A man picked his wife from a church congregation, and the aftermath made Mzansi cackle. Images: @Collen_KM/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The popular entertainment account @Collen_KM took to Twitter to share the humorous and awkward interaction with Mzansi's netizens. The clip starts off with the pastor of the church asking the seemingly single man who he wants his wife to be.

The act itself isn't too common among different congregations in the country, where finding a wife is based on charisma and charm like for the rest of the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The gent decides on one woman, and another interrupts her choice without drama. Afterwards, The duo stand together on the stage when another woman walks up to it and says she's his first wife.

The mischievous man then admitted that he chose a plan B by picking the second woman. Mzansi peeps thought his response was funny and joked about visiting the church. See the responses below:

@sam_madigage2 said:

"Bathong please get the location my number celeb, I need plan B."

@SimthoBiyela mentioned:

"This is how a church is suppose to be, making life easier for its members "

@pgamede shared:

@manzigua commented:

"I can't be this single when this church exists, anyone with the location ‍♂️"

@jimakitla asked:

"Just like that "

@Yogae11332246 shared:

@blvckdragon04 posted:

"It's based in Cape Town, Phillipi."

@Greatful_tebo asked:

"What happens if you refuse?"

Confused madala has funny reaction to grandson's ring light in cute video: “iBright man”

In another story, Briefly News reported that one old man’s genuine reaction to seeing his grandson’s ring light for the first time has amused South African cyber citizens.

A video posted by @xelo_sa on TikTok shows the old man looking at the bright light feature as he inquires how much it cost. @xelo_sa is then heard replying that it retailed R850 to which the man was left completely stunned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News