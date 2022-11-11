Nota Baloyi has accused Emtee of being a junkie and revealed that he refused to work with him when the rapper asked the music exec to be his manager

Nota shared that his only reason for not wanting to manage Emtee was that the Roll Up hitmaker refused to go to rehab when he asked him to do so

Social media users slammed Nota for judging Emtee and also shared that Kwesta's former manager needs help after his nasty break up with Berita

Nota Baloyi has taken to his timeline to reveal why he refused to work with Emtee. The controversial music exec was reacting to tweeps who asked him to manage the rapper after he shared that he doesn't have a manager.

Nota Baloyi called Emtee a junkie. Image: @lavidanota, @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee revealed that he asked Nota some years back to manage him when Nota was still on top of his game but her refused. The Roll Up hitmaker's fans then tagged Kwesta's former manager and asked him why he doesn't want to work with their fave.

Taking to to Twitter, Nota shared that he refused to work with Emtee because he refused to go to rehab. He claimed that Emtee was a junkie at the time. Nota Baloyi added:

"He’s not the only one I refused to work with either!"

Peeps took to Nota's comment section and slammed him for judging Emtee while he's also going through the most after his estranged wife, Berita, left their marital home earlier this year.

@kaybee_85 wrote:

"But you behave like nyaope dude."

@Andisa053 commented:

"Man ain’t a junkie, he looks better than you mos."

@Sboh_Cebekhulu said:

"But he's not a junkie anymore, he only smoke w*ed like you."

@Nthabelengmope4 wrote:

"But you are the one who looks like a junkie."

@Denzel_Smith05 added:

"But Nota don't you think it's unfair that you want Emtee to go to rehab meanwhile you postpone seeing the mental institution."

Emtee sets record straight after someone claiming to be his manager scammed some people

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee took to his timeline to set the record straight. The rapper revealed that he doesn't have a manager since he launched his own record label.

According to his post, someone claiming to be the star's manager scammed a few people using his name. Taking to Twitter, Emtee shared that he has his own reasons for not having a manager.

Emtee's fans took to his comment section and advised him to get himself a manager to run his brand as a business.

