Emtee expressed his disappointment when fans pointed out that he is not on the same level as Pearl Thusi, the actress and media personality he has a crush on

Fans questioned who determines and maintains these levels, urging Emtee to focus on himself and his own growth

Some fans reminded Emtee that Pearl Thusi never made such a statement about him, emphasizing that she has expressed her love and adoration for him

Emtee was surprised and sad to hear that he isn't on the same level as Pearl Thusi. Images: @pearlthusi @emteethahustler

Source: Instagram

Emtee was not happy when fans pointed out that the rapper is not at the level of actress and media personality Pearl Thusi.

Emtee has a well-documented crush on Pearl Thusi

Emtee's crush on Pearl has been well documented. According to The South African, the rapper even has a song dedicated to the actress which is fittingly titled, Pearl Thusi.

Taking to Twitter, Emtee wrote:

"Bathi Pearl is not on my level oh well ‍♂️"

Fans questioned who determines relationship levels

Emtee's fans were shocked to hear this:

@VendaVendor said:

"Kanti who decides and maintains the levels? Kwamele basitshele."

@JackzMind said:

"Uban' loyo Big Hustle?"

@RotoBuffet said:

"They're trying to help you mtshana, listen to them "

@17sickid said:

"Focus on yourself, king. Get a good 10/10 non-industry chick. And grow something strong and get rich."

@MhlongoAwande said:

"Nadai said that?"

@Nthabelenmopedi tweeted:

"Pearl Thusi never said that though Big Hustle, she said you are the love of her life and she adores you."

@sidlitalk said:

"Even you know that my goat."

@willywaters_ said:

"Tbh .. I'd be surprised if you bag a mami like her, ngak' hlonipha straight!"

Emtee showers late rapper AKA with praise in viral post, says he wants to be as big as him, Mzansi agrees

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Emtee showering late rapper AKA with praise in a viral post.

Emtee has revealed that he hopes to have the same impact that AKA had in the music industry. The controversial rapper made the comments on his Twitter page.

Emtee is a successful rapper but he wishes to become more than what he currently is. The Logan rapper recently sparked a heated debate when he shared his thoughts on the timeline.

