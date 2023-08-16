South African-born singer and songwriter Motswedi Modiba popularly known as MOE has become the first African star to contest in China's biggest singing competition

MOE stunned the world when she took to the Sing! China stage and sang in perfect Mandarin

Taking to her social media pages, MOE said she took a huge leap of faith by joining the competition, but she is grateful for the support

Award-winning South African singer and songwriter Motswedi Modiba recently made South Africans proud when she joined one of Asia's biggest competitions Sing! China and sang pure Mandarin.

SA Singer MOE wowed the world when she sang in China's biggest singing competition.

Source: Instagram

MOE wows judges on Sing! China

Not only did the South African singing sensation wow judges and got a standing ovation from the crowd, she also became the first black and African contestant to enter the show - talk about levels!

Taking to her TikTok page to announce the news, MOE said she was grateful that she had joined the show (which is the Chinese version of The Voice). She said the love and support since the show aired had been overwhelming.

MOE also added that being on that stage was historic moment for her, for China and her country South Africa and the world.

The singer also thanked everyone who has played a part in making sure the moment was successful. She wrote:

"Thank you to my team here in China of over 20 people who work so hard to make sure I succeed. Thank you for helping me iron out my Mandarin chops and giving me so much courage! I love you all so much. Thank you to my team in SA for holding me down and supporting me. To my team in the USA for actively making sure my interests are taken care of while I’m away… thank you!"

Mzansi congratulates MOE after historic moment

South Africans on social media couldn't help but bask in pride. Many congratulated the Tshwane-born singer on flying the country's flag high.

밸라 a.k.a. said:

"Performing in a foreign language is always a bigger challenge, whether you can speak it or not. Kudoz to you!"

@Xx CW xX wrote:

"Your mandarin is spot on beautiful pronunciation and beautiful voice!"

@Bontle Modiselle added:

"GOOSEBUMPS!! CHILLS!! TEARS!!! ❤️"

@Boitumelo Malunga commented:

"Yoh I can feel what you’re singing even though I don’t understand a single word. That is a beautiful talent to possess. Congratulations "

@Nombs wrote:

"You are ITTT!! I'll be following SING CHINA on all social platforms for you! Shine superstar ✨️"

@Nkosazana_zina added:

"Can South Africans vote, if so, where? And where can we watch this with eng sub in south africa platforms?"

@Cassia noted:

"The shock on their faces!! Can we vote for you?!!"

