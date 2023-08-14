International actress Pearl Thusi was spotted performing at the notorious Mbare

She is currently entangled in a diplomatic drama with other South African actors

There have been calls from social media users for the trio to visit the not-so-glamorous locations in Zimbabwe

Media personality Pearl Thusi has visited Zimbabwe's most notorious township, Mbare.

Pearl Thusi accepted a social media dare and visited Zimbabwe's notorious hood, Mbare. Images: @simon_emmy_, @pearlthusi, @_anteye

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi visits Mbare

The South African reported that the Queen Sono star visited the ghetto of Zimbabwe and captioned the pictures on Instagram:

“The reason I came to Zimbabwe. To show the world how beautiful it is. Come to Zimbabwe and experience its magic. Experience the power in Zimbabwe and spread the word.

"Thank you so much for the invitation, and I can’t wait to return and change the narrative of what Africa looks like to the world. I’m so proud to be an African.

"One more African nation ticked off the list! Can’t wait to see who’s next! Thank you for your incredible hospitality Zimbabwe!”

Pearl Thusi challenged to visit Mbare

The actress, the legendary Sello Maake ka Ncube and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg producer Sonia Mbele have been dragged for glamorising the Zanu-PF.

In their bid to do damage control, the trio was challenged to visit Zimbabwe's most dangerous neighbourhoods by netizens:

@tolerantmutaki advised:

"Someone please tell @PearlThusi that every place is beautiful when you are looking from the window of your hotel room, come to Mbare and tell us how beautiful Zimbabwe is and how comfortable Zimbabweans are."

@WaMagudhu said:

"@TheeSonia @sellomkn @PearlThusi Ask your Zim hosts to pass through Mbare Hostels, St Mary's, Epworth and Industrial sites to name just a few. This way you will appreciate real Zimbabwe."

@rzrobo cautioned the trio:

"@nickmangwanaTake them to Arcadia and Mbare in Harare to see the deterioration of roads, street lighting, and so much more. This useless civil servant is misleading @PearlThusi and company don't be fooled."

@bonga_watchman added:

"@nickmangwana and @InfoMinZW @sellomkn @PearlThusi please insist on or take time to visit Mbare Matapi Flats, Nenyere Flats to see the real life of ordinary Zimbabweans."

