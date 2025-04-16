A video showcasing shorelines strewn with lifeless marine life that washed ashore along the coastline has left people talking on the internet

It has also been reported that sea creatures were still floating in the shallows, and this may be linked to a sulfur eruption

The online community reacted to the clip, and Briefly News took a look at what a sulfur eruption is

A disturbing environmental incident has recently unfolded along parts of the coastline just north of Swakopmund, where numerous lifeless sea creatures have been found washed ashore.

Sea creatures washed up on coastline

The scene, captured in a now-viral video shared by a News and media website on Facebook under the handle Erongo on the 14th of April 2025, shows fish and other marine species scattered across the sand, with some still floating in the shallows.

The footage posted on social media shows the shoreline strewn with lifeless marine life. Some are still floating in the shallows, while others lie motionless on the sand. The clip has sparked widespread concern among the online community. Many took to social media to express alarm over the unexplained deaths.

According to Erongo, media reports suggest that the mass deaths could be linked to a possible sulfur eruption beneath the ocean surface. These natural events release gases that deplete oxygen levels in the water, potentially suffocating marine life.

In the Facebook caption Erongo, media revealed the following:

"This mass die-off is believed to be linked to either a sulpher erruption currently or the sudden influx of fresh water, sediment, and debris carried into the Atlantic by the Swakop River breakthrough on 1 April."

Due to this possible cause, hundreds—if not thousands—of octopuses and other sea creatures have washed ashore, according to reports.

It is also said that the organisms may have suffocated or gotten distressed due to the oxygen levels in the shallow marine environment being reduced by the mixture of fresh water and silt. Even though it was devastating, the episode is thought to have been a natural biological reaction to the unusual flood event.

Take a look at the video of the sea creatures lying lifeless below:

People react to the video of the sea creatures

Social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video of the sea creatures washing ashore.

Manfred Rupert Anderson said:

"The Orange River flows into the ocean 24/7. No such issues. This is something else. Either contamination or pollution, but not fresh water."

Andrew Faber shared:

"Personally, don't think it's the fresh water, however, it could be what was in the "fresh" water when it burst through into the ocean. The rivers are treated like free waste removal for corporations and factories."

Liz Buchholz wrote:

"I'm not convinced that this is from fresh and sea water mixing. Estuaries have fresh water and sea water mixing daily without any damages to the marine life."

Princess Cina Tulina Elifas added:

"I knew this was gonna happen that river water ain't good for the sea fish."

Envra Dealberio replied:

"Bad chemicals in the sea!"

Ruth Shikomba commented:

"The results of Ocean meeting with the river."

Sheila Schutte stated:

"If there isn't wildlife pecking or chewing at this sad spread, it may not be edible?... via the many comments about whether the wash-ups can be safely eaten."

What a sulphur eruption

According to USGS.Gov, a sulfur eruption primarily involves the release of sulfur dioxide gas (SO2) and molten sulfur, often associated with volcanic activity. Magma contains dissolved gases, including significant amounts of sulfur compounds. As magma rises and pressure decreases, SO2 is expelled, potentially forming sulfuric acid aerosols in the atmosphere, which can affect climate and cause local hazards like volcanic smog.

