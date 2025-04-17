A local content creator shared a hilarious video of her first taxi experience in South Africa

The woman attempted to pay with a bank card but ended up learning the hard way that she had asked for something uncommon

Thousands of online community members flooded the comment section with laughter, and some suggested she learn how Mzansi works

One woman shared a clip showing her first taxi experience. Images: @aysha.k

Source: TikTok

Content creator @aysha.k_ shared a video in mid-April on her TikTok page, showing her first-ever taxi ride in South Africa, which quickly went viral.

In the video, the content creator is seen searching through her purse, pulling out multiple cards. She then asks a fellow passenger a question that would become the highlight of her ride: whether the taxi accepts card payments. The unexpected question quickly became an internet sensation.

Unlike app-based ride-sharing services, taxis operate on a cash-only basis.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Industry insights

South African taxis are a lifeline for about 15 million people every day. Right now, the industry is going through some big changes. Gauteng Premier Panyazza Lesufi wants taxis to go completely cashless by 2026. It's a move that could transform how people get around.

Anthony Stewart from Waxd Solutions says the taxi world is feeling the heat from apps like Uber and Bolt. These new services are pushing traditional taxi operators to think about new ways of doing business. It's not just about moving people anymore, but staying competitive.

The Reserve Bank wants to see less cash floating around, but taxi drivers are still very much a cash-based business. Their income depends directly on how many passengers they can pick up each day. This means changing to digital payments isn't just a technical switch but a complete rethink of how they make money.

One woman shared a clip of her first taxi experience that had Mzansi commenting tips for her next ride. Images: @aysha.k

Source: TikTok

Taxi ride humours South Africa

Online community members flooded the comment section, amused by the woman’s actions during her unexpected taxi experience.

@MYK jokingly told app users:

"But it's about time taxis accept cards."

@I Post Kak asked with a laugh:

"How was that even possible?"

°ﾑ刀ﾉﾶ乇 ﾚの√乇尺°🇿🇦, who found humour in the video, added:

"🤣🤣🤣 you are giving the taxi owners ideas 🤣🤣🤣"

@Lee_swayy wrote in the comment section:

"Social anxiety is scared of you😹😹😹"

@Digi e-Publishing said in jest:

"🙋🏻‍♀️You must explain to those that do not know: 🇿🇦Taxis = cash only👉No card (even if it's gold or platinum it's no good)."

@Initialed Endee jokingly told the content creator:

"Imagine they do🤣🤣🤣"

@planter37 added:

"Lady, learn all the hand signs plus the short left before and after robots."

3 other transport stories making waves

Briefly News recently reported on a Gauteng Taxi Association's ceasefire after long-standing violent feuds, with the provincial Department of Roads and Transport playing a crucial role in bringing peace.

recently reported on a Gauteng Taxi Association's ceasefire after long-standing violent feuds, with the provincial Department of Roads and Transport playing a crucial role in bringing peace. In a shocking incident, SAPS launched a manhunt for a motorist who ran over a pedestrian multiple times, creating widespread concern about road safety.

A study confirmed a long-standing stereotype about BMW drivers, leaving South Africans in stitches and sparking nationwide conversations about driving culture.

Source: Briefly News