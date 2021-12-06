DJ Sbu on a Path to Learn About the History of Africa, Embraces His Hair

DJ Sbu has revealed that he's on a path to learn about the history of the continent hence he has embraced his hair

The media personality has been growing his long dreadlocks for a couple of years now since taking a journey to self-discovery

The former Metro FM presenter said a lot of black conscious Africans embraced their hair just like he is currently doing

DJ Sbu has shared that he's on a journey to learn about the rich history of Africa. The media personality, who has been growing his natural hair for years now, revealed recently that he's on a path to enlightenment.

DJ Sbu has embraced his hair. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

He reportedly expressed that his new hairy look is a reflection of the journey he has taken. He said he has learned a lot about himself since he decided to travel the path to self awareness.

According to TshisaLIVE, the former Metro FM presenter said a lot of black conscious Africans embraced their hair, just like him.

"I'm learning a lot about myself, African history, and people who preached black consciousness and a lot of black conscious Africans embraced their hair. It's evolution, growth, and becoming wise and smarter."

The star also shared that he's learning to be a good dad to his daughter. DJ Sbu is also preparing to drop new music for the festive season and is also working on his new book.

Source: Briefly.co.za