Netizens remembered some of the celebrities we lost in 2023, from rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes to singer Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana

A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a collage with these two musicians and included Zoleka Mandela and Costa Titch

The latest star to have died is Zahara, and her funeral will take place on 23 December in Phumlani, her hometown

There are a few celebrities who we have lost in 2023. Image: @zaharasa, @akaworldwide

Netizens still have not wrapped their heads around the untimely deaths of a lot of celebrities who have passed away. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), some people remembered four of the stars we lost this year.

Zahara, AKA and more remembered

A user @Am_Blujay shared a cool collage of four stars we lost in 2023. These include rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, singer Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana, author and activist Zoleka Mandela and Amapiano singer and dancer Costa Titch.

He captioned the image:

"2023 wasn't merciful."

How these stars died

Starting the year on a sad note, the country was woken up to the terrible news of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' death on February 2023.

The Prada hitmaker was gunned down in Durban on Florida Road. His death was caught on camera for the whole world to see, but the killers are still at large. Just recently, Police Minister Bheki Cele alleged that AKA was killed by people close to him.

Just a few weeks after AKA died, his friend and colleague Costa Titch also lost his life on 11 March. Big Flexa hitmaker collapsed on stage during his Ultra Music Festival, Johannesburg performance.

His mother was and still is distraught over the lack of answers she and her family have received.

Zoleka Mandela and Zahara die

Country Girl Zahara, known for her timeless hit Loliwe, passed away on 11 December after a three-week hospital stay.

She was said to have suffered from liver-related issues before her demise.

Another celebrity to have been included in the collage is Zoleka Mandela, who sadly lost her battle with cancer at the age of 43 on 25 September 2023. She was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.

Zahara's funeral preparations underway

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's family announced more details regarding her funeral.

The family shared the dates, venue and time of when she will be laid to rest. Her final resting place will be in her hometown in East London on Saturday, 23 December 2023.

