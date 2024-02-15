Sannah Mchunu couldn't wait to show off her prize from Briefly News with a sweet unboxing

The actress won in the Actress of the Year category in the Briefly News Entertainment Awards

Fans showed love to the star and congratulated her on her big win

Sannah Mchunu shared a cute unboxing of her prizes from Briefly News. Images: sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Sannah Mchunu shared a cute unboxing video of her prizes from Briefly News. Having recently walked away with an award in the Briefly News Entertainment Awards, the actress showed off her goodies that arrived just in time for Valentine's Day - now that's a spoiled girl!

Sannah Mchunu unboxes Briefly News prizes

Our girl Sannah Mchunu is beaming with pride after finally receiving her prize from Briefly News.

The beloved actress, known for her diverse roles and spunky character, won the Best Actress award and shared a hilarious unboxing video of her goodies. She told Briefly News that she thought we had forgotten about her:

"Here I was, thinking you forgot about me on Valentine's, but Briefly News came through with a huge surprise. Let's see what they brought me.

"I wonder what it could be; maybe a car? Perhaps a double-storey house? Maybe even a loaf of bread? Even if it is, I'll eat it because it's mine!

"Thank you so much. Thank you for the love and support you've given me. It's true when they say you're nothing without the people around you. Thank you so much, Briefly News, to my friends, thank you to everyone."

Mzansi shows love to Sannah

Netizens gathered to congratulate Ma Sannah on her prize and praised her for her fantastic work:

seekay_sa said:

"The best in the whole wide world!"

zikhoo_m showed love to Sannah:

"We love you, ke sana."

yayarsa congratulated Sannah:

"Congratulations, my love!"

ufeziwe wrote:

"And you deserve it, you're the best!"

manini_mbongwa posted:

"And you are the best, shame. I can vote for you a million times."

zandisilenhlapo praised Sannah:

"Congratulations, my love. You’re such a natural! I love you so much."

