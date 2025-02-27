DJ Jaivane has flaunted his new car worth R2.2 million, celebrating his success and hard work on Instagram

Fans have congratulated the DJ, with many praising his dedication and perseverance

DJ Jaivane's car collection continues to grow, following his purchase of two Porsches and an Iveco Stralis truck in 2024

Famous South African star DJ Jaivane has added another machine to his mouthwatering car collection. He took to social media to show off his brand-new whip.

DJ Jaivane splashed R2.2 million on his new car. Image: @djy_jaivane_sa

DJ Jaivane flaunts his new car

Congratulations are in order for DJ Jaivane who recently bought a new car worth R2.2 million. The star is undoubtedly one of the most successful DJs in Mzansi and his lavish purchases are just proof of his success.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music producer posted pictures and videos showing the moment he was handed the to his machine. He captioned the post:

"The Distance They Keep during your STRUGGLE ,they should Double it during your SUCCESS🤘🏾. #OwnLaneBoy🛣🐘 #303_JVN_GP🙌🏾"

Social media users congratulate DJ Jaivane

South Africans love seeing one of their own succeeding. Many flooded DJ Jaivane's page with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Others also commended him for his hard work.

@bekithembadavid said:

"Do it twice..to prove that it's not a bit of luck. But hard work."

@_i.am_bafoza09_ wrote:

"You see¿🙂it's his choice to do Uber🔥😉"

@big_papa.w.w said:

"God am shouting at you when I pray 😭"

@makoke_sa added:

"Congratulations Jaivane.👊🏾❤️Big fan brother.🥁"

@abuti_princee said:

"Saw this baby ko avalon today 🔥🔥grootman congratulations🎊your car is on🔥🔥"

A look at DJ Jaivane's impressive car collection

DJ Jaivane is among the many celebrities who have an eye for expensive and super-fast cars. The star made headlines and trended on social media for days when he allegedly spent R5 million on two Porsches last year.

2024 seemed to be DJ Jaivane's year as he also bought a new Iveco Stralis truck worth almost a million after buying the Porsches. Fans have been talking about Jaivane's growing car collection.

DJ Jaivane showed off his new car. Image: @djy_jaivane_sa

Other SA stars who recently bought cars

Mzansi stars have been buying top-of-the-range cars lately. DJ Maphorisa and DJ Shimza made headlines when they bought Mercedes Benz G63s.

Dr Malinga also flexed his financial muscle when he bought a Mercedes Benz G63 for his wife on Valentine's Day and also bought a BMW M4 a few days later. Although some fans asked about Malinga's source of income, many congratulated him on his luxurious purchases.

Busta buys new house

Briefly News previously reported that DJ and producer Busta 929 is at it again — pampering himself with the greatest gifts on his special day every year.

The Amapiano DJ and music producer Busta 929 has social media buzzing once again because he made his birthday very special.

Recently, the Mapula hitmaker gave himself an amazing birthday present: He bought himself another house and shared pictures of it on his Instagram page.

