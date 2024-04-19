Veteran actress, Slindile Nodangala, recently opened up about her decades-long acting career

This after the former Generations star bagged an exciting role on the upcoming BET series, The Queendom

Known for her role as Mam Ruby in the famous soapie, Slindile said she and her new character are slightly similar

Former ‘Generations’ actress, Slindile Nodangala, spoke about her acting career after bagging a role on 'The Queendom'. Images: nodangala4



Slindile Nodangala discussed her new role in The Queendom as well as her experience as an actress. Ahead of the premiere of the drama series, the former Generations actress revealed that times used to be tough, but she never stopped believing in her passion.

Slindile Nodangala gets candid about acting career

It was recently announced that Slindile Nodangala had landed a role in the upcoming BET drama series, The Queendom, alongside stars like Sindi Dlathu and Linda Mtoba.

Known for her role on Generations as the vivacious Ruby Dikobe or just Mam Ruby, Slindile told TimesLIVE that she spent a year without any work opportunities and urged younger actors to embrace the stillness:

"What is mine will never pass me by. No matter what happens, don't blame yourself or give up. Just know it's going to happen.

"You have to be comfortable with the quietness; it will come where you find yourself not working. Take the time to work on yourself."

During her speech at the CCI Awards, Connie Chiume also noted that aspiring actors needed to embrace the reality of being freelancers and not having stable incomes.

Mam Ruby went on to mention that, like her new character, patriarchy was common as she grew up in male-led environments:

"I come from a time when patriarchy was a thing. We grew up with male figures leading the household, and I've learned to navigate those spaces where males are dominant."

Mzansi shows love to Slindile Nodangala

Netizens gave Slindile her flowers and can't wait to see her shine in her new role:

Jabu_Macdonald praised Slindile:

"Give her any character, and she will show you range! Slindile Nodangala is goated."

KwaSothole said

"Give Slindile Nodangala her flowers."

_ThabisileM was excited:

"No ways! A star-studded cast?! This is going to be so good! I hope so."

