Beyoncé Knowles and her daughter Blue Ivy have the world curious about their mother-daughter bond

The Queen of pop and her eldest child recently took a picture together, and it has been making rounds among fans

The image of the two has the Beyhive going wild over how beautiful Blue Ivy looks, and they had jokes to add

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy look more alike in their latest pictures. The Single Ladies hitmaker and her firstborn with rapper Jay Z looked amazing, which has her fan base going wild.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy have the Beyhive mesmerized with their latest picture smiling. Image: Getty Images/ Allen Berezovsky/Peter Kramer

The Beyhive has running jokes about how Blue is the real boss between them. In the latest picture, the Blue Ivy looks even taller, which inspired more lighthearted jokes from fans.

Blue Ivy charms netizens next to Beyoncé

The latest picture of Beyoncé and her daughter Blue has been making rounds on social media. Fans have been fawning over the gorgeous mother and daughter on a post by Pop Base.

Many people commented on how tall Blue Ivy got. Others cracked jokes about how Blue is the one in charge of Beyoncé.

@ShontariusxB commented:

"Blue is almost taller than Bey, I'm crying."

@hongsanluvr commented:

"She looks just like her mom."

@Zuttosama

"Blue Ivy and a fan."

@kevweluda commented:

"Coolest kid right now."

@enyonce_ commented:

"The greatest manager of all time Blue Ivy and her client Beyoncé."

@beysznn commented:

"Blue is gonna be taller than her omg."

"Black Excellence": 10 pics of Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson as couple goals

Briefly News reported that many people label Ciara and Russell Wilson the ultimate pair. The beautiful husband and wife often get attention on social media for their posts.

Cici and her hubby always do the most in their family photo shoots. Other times the lovebirds are in a more chill setting as they go about their normal life.

Ciara was born on 25 October, and Briefly News put together some of the standout moments of the pop star's family to celebrate her life. She has a close-knit family with Russell, showing off their photo shoots and adventures with their little ones.

Source: Briefly News