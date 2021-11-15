A lady with the Twitter name, Evelyn Adurojaye, has finally conceived and is months into her pregnancy

She took to her Twitter page to recount how she struggled before God came through for her

Adurojaye revealed that she experienced two miscarriages and had more than 15 pregnancy tests

After more than two years, two miscarriages, and more than fifteen pregnancy tests, Evelyn Adurojaye has finally conceived her first baby and is months into her pregnancy.

Adurojaye shared stunning pre-maternity photos as she announced that she's now a mother. It is, however, not clear whether she has delivered.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote:

The struggle to conceive

''After more than 2years, 2 miscarriages, and more than 15 pregnancy tests. God finally did it for me. Meet the newest yummy mummy in the building God did it, Oluwaseun oo

''God finally did it for me. Meet the newest yummy mummy in the building God did it, Oluwaseun oo,'' she wrote on Twitter.

Stunning pre-maternity photos

In the beautiful pre-maternity frames accompanying the message, Adurojaye wore a white dress matching her stylish hair cover that looks like a hair bonnet. As of the time of this publication, her post had amassed over 8,000 reactions and tons of comments.

Social media comments

Daniel Regha advised Adurojaye to stay prayerful.

''Evelyn, you shouldn't always share your good news on the net because you never know who's monitoring you; It's a wicked world. Nevertheless, congrats; U are glowing, pregnancy looks good on you. Wishing you the best throughout ur pregnancy, stay prayerful. Cheers to new beginnings.''

Akomolafe Bamidele Joshua

@AkomolafeBamid7 noted that God will help her through.

''God will help you through, but considering what you went through so far, I think it's better to wait until the testimony is ripe before showing the world, you don't know who and why those things happened to you in the first place, my opinion sha Folded hands.''

Replying to @evelynadurojaye, @valntynno said:

''Congratulations. How is it not okay that we are not seeing your tummy? Not everything is for public consumption. Your photoshoot is lovely. 'More wins for your family.''

Barca’s@MESSIX shared a personal experience.

''I experienced it too. Medical exams prove that I would never have a baby, after putting the result on God’s altar I am a mother of 3 and now I am taking injections for not to have babies anymore. God is great.''

