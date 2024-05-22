A TikTok video by @tshwanelo01 shows a heartwarming display of love between a husband and wife, her parents

The wife was delighted to receive a new pair of shoes from her husband, who bought them after seeing how much she liked them

The video resonated with many South African viewers who commented about the couple's beautiful relationship

A woman showed the special bond between her mom and dad. Image: @tshwanelo01

Source: TikTok

One young woman's dad is the perfect example of how a man should love and treat his wife.

Husband surprises wife

A TikTok video shared by @tshwanelo01 shows her mother blushing and gushing as she opens a gift from her husband.

In the clip, the mother marvels at the new pair of shoes her hubby bought for her and thanks him, her face beaming with joy.

The gift also came with a note, which she read out loud. Her husband explained that he couldn't stand seeing the disappointment in her face when they couldn't get the shoes the day before so he made a way to get them for her.

Bathong what a beautiful display of love between two parents.

"This or nothing abeg my dad is such a gent, and my mom is such a spoiled girly ❤️❤️," @tshwanelo01 said.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA gushes over loved-up parents

The video tugged at many Mzansi people's hearts as they responded with sweet comments, gushing at the parents' relationship.

munyumunyu responded:

"May this kind of love locate me."

sino393 replied:

"Yaze yayinhle into yeyngane."

NHLANHLA'S EXPLORING ERA said:

"Ngithi mna emshadweni kulapho ndiyakhona."

Miguel commented:

"The kind of love I wanna expose my kids to ❤️."

lesegosibeko808 wrote:

"I thought of my dad and you know what I am going to open a case against him on behalf of my mother and my step mothers ."

Mshiloa said:

“I couldn’t stand the disappointment on your face yesterday. I pushed and moved mountains for you”❤️❤️."

Khanie commented:

"NO ONE will convince me that marriage isn’t a beautiful thing ."

Ndlunkulu_sa wrote:

"Yaze yayinhle into yabazali (Your parents have a beautiful thing)."

Husband surprises wife with Mercedes-Benz for Valentine's Day

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lucky Mzansi woman received her Valentine's Day gift well in advance - and shu, it was a jaw-dropper.

A TikTok video shared by @daqueenzn shows a man covering his wife's eyes before revealing the surprise he had in store for her.

The woman's eyes are soon uncovered as she opens them to see a stunning black Mercedes-Benz drive towards her—her very own German machine, presented to her during the month of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News