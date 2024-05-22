A Mzansi woman posted a TikTok video showing the moment a stranger tried to make a pass at her

In the clip, she's seen showing off her beautiful Xhosa attire at a wedding she attended before the man tries to get her attention

She politely shut him down and reunited with her handsome husband, who wore matching attire

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman showed how an old man tried to flirt with her at a wedding she attended. Image: @sinakolindazwe

Source: Instagram

A beautiful and married Mzansi woman posted a funny video showing how an old man tried to hit on her at a wedding.

Woman shuts down admirer

A TikTok video by @sinakolindazwe shows her posing for the camera in her stunning Xhosa attire before an old man couldn't help but try to get her attention when he was walking by.

@sinakolindazwe is seen brushing the man off before posing with her handsome husband, who wore an outfit that beautifully matched hers.

"When a stranger tries hitting on you at a wedding but you're married and looking for your husband," @sinakolindazwe said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

SA cracks jokes at old stranger

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens who joked about how old the stranger in question was. Others gushed at what a beautiful couple @sinakolindazwe and her husband were.

Niccy ❤️ wrote:

"Ubaba ongaka pho (Such an old man)."

Elisa Phiri said:

"Xhosa attires is a mother of all attires."

Uma_Shenge replied:

"He lowkey thought found a match for his shirt."

Dr Yandie ‍⚕️ commented:

"Once you see a beautiful dress always assume that there is a matching shirt hleng until proven otherwise."

Mandisa Sibiya said:

"Ayboh ungathi ungu ZOZIBINI ."

Asante replied:

"From another stranger...You ate everything up. You're gorgeous and your outfit ."

Hoopie32❤️ responded:

"Ai wow mercy that stranger is even old. You look good."

kokiko commented:

"The lady sitting on cooler box I'm her."

Bride stuns in custom-made traditional wedding dress

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African bride made waves with her beautifully designed wedding dress. The woman showed up to her special day looking like an African goddess.

The lady's chosen dress was admired by many women across the globe as the video gathered over 1.5 million viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Many admitted they could not get over how stunning the woman looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News