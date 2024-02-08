The latest video of internet sensation Sbahle Mzizi and her mother, Ntando Duma, has captured the hearts of many

The mother-daughter duo always warms people's hearts with their endearing content, and their post was no different

The two shared the word of the day, and Sbahle pulled heartstrings with her knowledge which was 'humility'

Sbahle is known as Mzansi's national baby. Her cute content on social media often leaves hearts melting.

Sbahle and Ntando pulled heartstrings with their cute video. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Sbahle shares powerful word of the day

Ntando Duma captured the hearts of many people when she posted a video of Sbahle all dolled up and ready for school. She first gushed over her beautiful face and how smart she was.

Sbahle returned the kind gesture and was then asked to deliver the word of the day, 'humility.'

When her mother asked her to elaborate, Sbahle said:

"If you humble yourself under God's mighty hand, he will always lift you up."

Mzansi gushes over Sbahle

The bond between the mother and daughter always touches people's hearts, and their latest post was no exception.

@SthembiD:

"Super mom. With a cute babygirl."

@Matema_:

"Can't believe she's this big."

@Ihhashi_Turkei:

"Our national baby all grown up, so adorable."

@SKekezwa:

"Ncoooh she is so beautiful."

@missleem:

"Love her so much."

uMashinga ayam’shalazela

@Ijongo_:

"She is so grown up now."

@Zilaste1:

"This is so awesome to watch. Well done mommy you are doing so well. God's daughter is in safe hands."

@SakhileGededzh1:

"Too adorable. You have an amazing job with her Ntando."

@zizi_square:

"Sbahle is all grown up now. She can now speak IsiZulu and in school?"

@KeneiloeKganane

"She is so beautiful and growing up to be such a wonderful lady. Well done mommy."

Sbahle and Ntando gush over each other

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi showed love to Ntando Duma's mothering skills.

The actress posted a video with her daughter Sbahle, and netizens were gushing at how well she is being raised. Fans praised Ntando for being a fantastic mom and raising a well-mannered and intelligent young lady.

