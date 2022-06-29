Celebrity mother Ntando Duma celebrated her daughter Sbahle Mzizi's birthday in a pastel paradise

Ntando Duma took to her Instagram to show off her daughter Sbahle Mzizi's lavish birthday celebration that was fit for a princess

Ntando Duma penned a moving message for her little girl Sbahle Mzizi, who looked adorable with an outfit that had fans and celebrities swooning

South African actress and TV personality Ntando Duma went all out for her daughter Sbahle's special day.

Ntando Duma showed how she made her daughter Sbahle Mzizi's dream come true with a wonderland. Image: Instagram/sbahlemzizi/dumantando

Ntando Duma dedicated a number of social media posts only to Sbahle's big celebration. Sbahle was glowing alongside her mother in various videos and pictures shared on Instagram.

Ntando Duma presents a Candy Wonderland to daughter Sbahle Mzizi's 5th birthday

Sbahle Mzizi was born on 28 June to her mother, Ntando Duma and father, Junior De Rocka have raised the now five-year-old star influencer.

Sbahle's mother, Ntando, made the five-year-old's dreams come true. According to Ntando's post, Sbahle wished for a Candy Wonderland. Ntando did not disappoint as delivered a party fit for a princess.

Ntando spared no effort as she created #Sbhaleturns5. The hashtag records all the fun that Sbahle had with her mother. To her daughter, Ntando writes:

"I honestly don’t know what my life would be without you. I love you with every piece of me. Thank you for choosing me."

To add icing to the cake, Ntando was in a matching mother-daughter ensemble with Sbahle. The two looked fit to be in a Candy Wonderland in their pink polka-dotted outfits.

Ntando Duma is a very proud mother as she also referenced Sbahle's Nikoledeon award win as Africa's Favourite Kidfluencer in 2022.

Ntando Duma impresses followers with Sbahle's Candy Wonderland

Ntando's followers were fawning over mother and daughter as celebrities and fans showered the actress's posts with compliments and birthday wishes for Sbahle.

Boity commented:

"Such a blessing to watch you flourish on your motherhood journey! It’s amazing to witness! "

Rapper Cassper Nyovest commented:

"Beautiful."

Blood and Water lead actress Ama Qamata commented:

"The matching dressesYou guys look absolutely beautiful!"

DJ Happy Gal wrote:

"So beautiful my love "

@mapiemthethwa commented:

"You're indeed the best mom anyone could ever ask for❤️Happy Birthday Sbahle"

@abitsheole commented:

"This is beautiful and beyond, happy birthday to our beautiful baby girl, may she be blessed and be protected ❤️"

