Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi took to social media with an important message for the people of Mzansi

Understanding (as best as she can at her age) that we are currently fighting off a global pandemic as well as civil unrest, Sbahle told the people of SA to stand together

Sbahle’s sweet message warmed many hearts and had the comment section overflowing with messages of gratitude

Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi gave Mzansi the ray of sunshine that it needed. In these tough times, it is the innocence of children that we should look to for hope.

Taking to social media to let her followers know that tomorrow will be a better day, Sbahle asked everyone to stand together in these tough times. Not only are we suffering through a global pandemic, our beloved country also just experienced some heart-breaking civil unrest.

Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi has given Mzansi some advice on how to overcome the darkness our county is currently facing. Image: @sbahlemzizi

Being the beautiful, bright and bubbly little princess that she is, Sbahle dished some heart-warming advice. Baby gurl, you are the rainbow after the storm!

Sbahle said:

“Now this is the right time for us to love each other, to take care of each other and to unite. Please stay safe as our country is burning too. Let’s pray for it and its people.”

Fans could not deal with the amount of cuteness and took to the comment section to thank Sbahle for putting a smile on their faces and hope in their hearts.

@beautydee3455 commented on how clever Sbahle is:

“This girl is just amazing, that shows a bright student.”

@innocentiamoloi just could not deal:

“Ayiniiiii this is beautiful.”

@makah614 thanked Sbahle for her lovely message:

“Thank you Sbahle. We love you babyyyy @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya your voice in the background.”

@spakes_tshongweni clapped for Sbahle’s speech:

“Oh maan kodwa lo mntana, I love her too much yhuuuuuu. God continue to bless this child and her parents.”

Sbale Mzizi becomes a homeowner, baby gurl just levelled up

Mzansi cutie, Sbahle Mzizi, is moving up in the world. Briefly News reported that this little princess is getting her own pad thanks to her beautiful momma, Ntando Duma.

Taking to social media, Ntando shared a picture of herself standing in front of a house that is under construction and let everyone know that she is building it for Sbahle.

“Now that we have built for Mama, let’s build for my little one.”

