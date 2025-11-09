The redesign and upgrading of the defence force’s mobilisation centre at De Brug, outside Bloemfontein, will allegedly cost about R500 million

It is reported that the Chinese government will bear most of the cost of the upgrades at the facility

The defence force reportedly labelled the project as highly classified

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Chinese government is alleged to be quietly involved in a multi-million-rand project to refurbish one of South Africa's key military bases. The redevelopment and upgrade of the defence force’s mobilisation centre at De Brug, near Bloemfontein, is expected to cost approximately R500 million.

The project is alleged to largely funded by China. Image: sa_crime/X

Source: Twitter

Project Zingisa worth R500 million

According to the City Press, the project is alleged to be largely funded by China. The project is in its design phase, and China will reportedly supply their own technicians to work on the project. The defence force labelled the project as classified, but an official announcement is expected. The project only came to light after being mentioned during a discussion of the defence force's annual report at the parliamentary committee.

It is reported that DA MP Chris Hattingh has stated that an agreement for military aid and assistance worth R260 million was signed in Beijing in 2024, but the details surrounding the assistance are not known. He said that assistance would include repairs and maintenance on some Navy vessels and facilities.

Minister Motshekga in Beijing in 2024

In September 2024, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga visited Beijing to attend the Xiangshan Forum. At the forum, military cooperation between China and countries in the Asia Pacific was discussed to develop opportunities for collaboration.

It is also alleged that Vice Admiral Monde Lobese also visited China in May 2024 to discuss military ties between South Africa and China. De Brug Mobilisation Centre is west of Bloemfontein and primarily serves as a training and equipment storage base.

De Brug Mobilisation Centre is west of Bloemfontein. Image: 1TrueRicardo/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the funding.

@Mr_HustleZA said:

"How do you award a contract to a foreign country to refurbish a critical infrastructure in a military facility? We joke too much as a country. They will plant bugs to spy on South African military."

@BanjoBob337 said:

"Weird. We used to produce our own fighter aircraft, helicopters, air to air missiles, tanks, self-propelled guns, armored fighting vehicles, artillery, rifles, support vehicles, all designed, built and maintained in South Africa by South Africans."

@m8rksa said:

"Why does South Africa need China for a refurbish of critical military infrastructure?"

@tsitso09 said:

"After refurbishment there won't be maintenance unless the Chinese babysit them."

@mjimero said:

"South African government where ANC rules will never fail to amaze South Africans. Everyday something comes out; how do you award Chinese to do such contracts? Do ANC voters ever be ashamed of how they helped this organisation sell country that belongs to their kids."

3 More stories about the SANDF

Briefly News also reported that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya expressed his pride in the soldiers who were deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

also reported that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya expressed his pride in the soldiers who were deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo. A woman shared a heartwarming video of her family member, who served as a soldier for the SANDF, coming home after her deployment in the DRC.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the soldiers deployed to the DRC are making their way back to the country.

Source: Briefly News