A woman shared a heartwarming video of her family member, who served as a soldier for the SANDF, coming home after her deployment in the DRC

South African soldiers entered the DRC after the alleged Rwanda-backed M23 rebels took over the eastern part of the mineral-rich country

The TikTok clip had many social media users shedding tears in the comment section and appreciating the love the soldier received

Family members gathered at the 15 South African Infantry Battalion to welcome their soldier back to South African soil. Images: @thompho241

Source: TikTok

After being deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier came home to her family members patiently waiting for her arrival.

Happy to see their soldier at home

Over the weekend, TikTok user Thompho Netshituni shared on her account how she and a large group of her loved ones stood with posters and gifts to welcome a woman named Lutendo exiting the 15 South African Infantry Battalion based in Limpopo.

Thompho wrote in her post:

"After a whole year in the DRC, our sister is finally back."

Lutendo was one of the many soldiers returning home from the DRC. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The soldier was met with love and hugs, with one person shouting:

"She's back. Our hero. She managed to survive."

SANDF soldiers' presence in the DRC

Last year, SANDF soldiers entered the DRC following the intense conflict between M23 rebels (led by ethnic Tutsis) and Congolese forces in the eastern part of the country.

While providing military assistance, the rebels (who are allegedly backed by Rwanda) killed at least 14 soldiers during an ambush attack in Goma.

Family reunion warms the internet's heart

The viral video had many local members of the online community feeling teary-eyed after watching the soldier receiving a warm welcome from family members.

@velnamchavi shared with internet users:

"Another day of crying tears of joy with strangers."

@nozitsh said in the post's comment section:

"Imagine not having anyone to welcome you back. You guys are so sweet."

@mamab9512 was relieved and shared:

"We thank God for her safe return. It can only be God."

@bonie19877 was emotional and stated:

"Thank you for giving me a reason to cry. I needed this cry so much."

An appreciative @user7773460712049 said in the comments:

"On behalf of all South Africans, we just want to say thank you for your service."

@queenruth633 stated what they would have done if they were in the soldier's position:

"I would cry tears of joy. This is the best feeling ever."

@cutadzokaystana thought about the brave soldiers who had lost their lives during battle and wrote:

"A moment of silence for those who came back in a body bag."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about SANDF soldiers' return

In another article, Briefly News reported about a video capturing the emotional reunion between a soldier and his relieved family.

reported about a video capturing the emotional reunion between a soldier and his relieved family. South Africans roasted SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya after he expressed his pride in the soldiers returning from the DRC.

A military wife shared her heartwarming preparations and emotional reunion with her husband, who was deployed in the DRC for 15 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News