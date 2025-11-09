Babalwa M had people reacting to her performance skills after a recent video of her at work went viral

The musician made headlines for her stage presence before, and most recently, she had another instance where she gave a questionable show

South Africans shared their thoughts on Babalwa M and the way she chose to perform at a show

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Babalwa M was performing in a video that recently made rounds on TikTok. The South African singer was entertaining a crowd and she went about it interestingly.

Babalwa M's performed without standing up at the gig. Image: @babalwa_m

Source: Instagram

People were stunned by the video showing the questionable effort that Babalwa M put into her performance. Online users commented on the video in stitches over the South African musician's recent show.

In a TikTok video, Babalwa M was singing at a gig. Unlike other performers, she was also comfortably seated while belting out notes. At the beginning, she had her head tilted back and her eyes closed, adding to the exhausted vibe she was giving. The musician seemed to be performing at a lounge or club, and she was doing her performance sitting in a VIP section next to someone.

Babalwa M's performance have gone under fire in the past. Image: @babalwa_m

Source: Instagram

South Africa jokes about Babalwa M's gig

The TikTok video shared by @malone_wife, of Babalwa M, left some people in stitches as they remarked that Babalwa M is Notorious for giving performances while completely chilled out. A fan who watched her perform once remarked that the clip actually showed the singer at her most active. Watch the video of her singing and read people's comments below:

WhoisBello🍋 speculated:

"She hates her job."

Fortune commenter wrote:

"Guys lets be honest Babalwa doesn't take most of her performances serious then we get upset at Nota when he says she doesn't know how to sing."

🥶ICEMAN BABY WHY U SO COLD🥶 defended Babalwa M:

"She's a SINGER Not a Dancer Guys.. The Voice is an INSTRUMENT!! When did you see a Pianist Dancing on Stage?? They Deliver beautiful Music. And you FEEL IT! YOU are the one who Is supposed to Dance.. Not Her🤣"

Mandisa mdluli added to the support for Babalwa:

"There’s nothing wrong here she’s tired and she’s human."

Mistycles😘😘😘 also argued on behalf of Babalwa M:

"Nywe nywe she don’t take her performances serious 🙄but if it was Beyoncé performing like this yall were gonna love her 🙄let people do what works for them we can’t all be the same thing 😥😥"

Thabang.D saw the bright side:

"At least she is singing, Shebe only does sign language 😂"

Rain Man shared their experience seeing Babalwa M perform live:

"🤣She performed at our company's closing part while she was dishing from the buffet then sat down on her phone while singing 😭"

Babalwa M's outfit during performance gets her dragged

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is not a fan of Babalwa M's performances, much less her outfits. The Amapiano singer was spotted during her recent show rocking a very casual fit.

The talented vocalist was performing her hit 2024 song, Bo Thata from her album EP Candour. The project was released on 25 October 2024, which cemented Babalwa's name in the local music scene. Before Candour, she released a seven-track EP titled Pisces.

Source: Briefly News