Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has showered praises on his teammates after leading them to victory against France on the special night that he hit a new milestone with the South African rugby national team.

The Springboks triumphed 32-17 over France despite being reduced to 14 men for the entire second half, after lock Lood de Jager was controversially shown a red card for a high tackle on a French player before the break.

Kolisi has now joined a small group players who has hit such milestone, and was sacrificed for the team when they were reduced to 14 men. Rassie Erasmus explained why he decided to subbed off the Springboks captain.

Kolisi hails Springboks teammates

Kolisi praised his Springbok teammates for their resilience and hard work after Lood de Jager was sent off.

He explained that the team had prepared for such a scenario, as the coaching staff had warned them about the possibility of a red card due to the game’s intensity, and that prediction came true.

Despite the setback, Kolisi said he was immensely proud of his teammates for continuing to fight until the final whistle.

Kolisi expressed deep gratitude after marking his 100th Test cap with a memorable victory, thanking his family, friends, and teammates for sharing in the special occasion. He said that having many of his loved ones present, including those who had supported him throughout his journey, meant a great deal to him.

Despite the personal milestone, Kolisi explained that his main focus had been on the game itself, knowing how determined France were to win. He credited his teammates for their outstanding performance and praised the coaching staff for remaining composed and making smart tactical decisions under pressure, qualities he believes define the Springboks.

Reflecting on being substituted during the match, Kolisi said it was a moment that captured the essence of the team’s selfless spirit.

When coach Rassie Erasmus asked him to make way, Kolisi said he had to put emotion aside and prioritise what was best for the team. He applauded his teammates for the way they fought, showing the unity and resilience that make the Springboks special.

Source: Briefly News