A traffic officer crashed their VW GTI in a video that inspired peeps to serve up their most hilarious jokes

The car is quite pricey and fortunately didn't sustain serious damages, and an emergency vehicle was on the scene

South Africans really enjoyed the clip and made some witty remarks about how a trained policeman would do such

A Traffic officer crashed their VW GTI into a traffic light, and peeps were not sympathetic about it. Folks couldn't resist busting out hilarious jokes.

anine_b shared the clip with surprised SA peeps who were astounded that a trained traffic cop would crash into a traffic light. The TikTok received humorous attention from witty peeps who busted jokes about corruption.

An expensive faux pas

The damage to the car doesn't seem to be a complete write-off, but the vehicle is quite a pricey one. According to Auto Trader, a used and older model of GTI can set you back around the 400 thousand rand mark, but the latest model reaches near the million rand mark.

Comments made by peeps poked fun at the corruption that driving officials have been accused of in the country. See the comments below:

Anine asked:

"Where did you get your license from, officer? "

Eithan said:

"Results of Tazz at home and 7.5 gti at work "

shyguy1823 mentioned:

"If you can't handle the "GTI" do yourself a favour....don't drive one, or let me teach you "advance driving" skill."

Teegee commented:

"Thats a first... Traffic services first on scene..."

Tay posted:

"He was showing us what not to do."

Rinus Muller shared:

"For once, the Traffic department was first at an accident scene "

user2826065102772 said:

"Imagine they gave that cop a type r to drive. He already can't handle a slow GTI."

flames625 mentioned:

"I will wait for the auction."

